A saxophonist known as Adonai Sax had a Johannesburg groom walking into his wedding in full party mode after playing Sam Deep’s hit “Shela” live. The clip, shared by Adonai Sax on social media, sent Mzansi into a frenzy.

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Screenshots taken from the video. Images: Adonai Sax

Source: Facebook

Adonai Sax captioned the post, calling it another fire wedding entrance, and Mzansi had zero arguments with that. The groom did not hold back, dancing down the aisle as the sax carried the beat of “Shela” by Sam Deep, Nia Pearl and Boohle. The bride was right there with him, vibing and moving to every note.

When the sax hits different

The comments section told the whole story. People watched the video again and again, with one person saying they had replayed it more than ten times straight. Others said the entrance had everything from the energy, the love, and the music all in one moment. What stood out most to viewers was how real it all felt. One person said the groom clearly wanted to be there, and it showed in every single step.

Adonai Sax has built a name for himself by bringing live saxophone music to weddings and events. When the right song meets the right moment, Mzansi always shows up in the comments to celebrate it.

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Watch the vibes in the Facebook clip below:

More wedding vibes on Briefly

Source: Briefly News