A group of local strangers cheered for the newlyweds during a beach wedding in Kenton-on-Sea, Eastern Cape

The beautiful bride expressed gratitude for the unforgettable memories created by the unexpected guests

The supportive crowd captured members of the online community's hearts with their spontaneous singing as the couple ascended the steps

Strangers respectfully cheered for a newlywed couple. Images: @anittaaluluthonayo

Source: TikTok

A woman named Anitta Alulutho Nayo shared a 'proudly South African' moment when the crowd she was part of showed immense support from the sidelines to a couple who had their wedding ceremony at a beach in Kenton-on-Sea.

Anitta posted one of five videos showing the ceremony, which seemed to have occurred over the weekend. One of the clips that gained the most attention showed the group singing from above as the newlyweds ascended the wooden steps. The couple seemed to appreciate the gesture from the strangers, smiling as they passed the crowd.

Watch the TikTok video posted on Anitta's account below:

Singing crowd amuses the internet

Many people in the comment section applauded Anitta and the group and shared how much they adored the support shown to the couple.

A snippet of the ceremony was also posted online. Image: @anittaaluluthonayo

Source: TikTok

@thulisile314 stated with a smile:

"Strangers singing for strangers. You really made their wedding day."

@kagishomakua laughed and shared:

"Uninvited guests always bring vibes."

@wendelzfiglan1 added in the comments:

"The groom took off his hat as a sign of respect and appreciation, ooh man."

In one of the other videos' comment sections, a woman named Rosie, seemingly the bride, wrote:

"Thank you for making our day even more special! A wonderful memory we will have for the rest of our lives, a story to tell. Love, the bride and groom."

