Legendary Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has had a fair share of legal troubles that made him one of Mzansi's controversial celebrities

The singer has often sided with controversy, landing himself in hot water with both the law and ordinary citizens

As a performer, he has been on a noticeable hiatus, and much of it has been because of dwindling support from fans

Steve Hofmeyr has gotten into a lot of legal troubles.

Legendary Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has had a relatively quiet gig time over the previous festive season, posting on his Instagram account about just one performance in late December.

The musician's hiatus is not calculated on his part but rather a result of the dwindling support he has received from fans in recent years.

No doubt that his recurring controversies and past run-ins with the law have had a massive impact on his musical career.

Previously, the singer got in trouble for saying he wanted the freedom to use the K-word back.

But that and more have seemingly contributed to some of his cancelled shows due to inadequate ticket sales.

In late December, he posted what appeared to have been his lone performance during the busy season.

Steve Hofmeyr still has die-hard fans

Taking to the comments section, the singer's die-hard fans left encouraging messages of support and well-wishes for the new year, 2026.

One user on IG, @morne.vanzyl.562, commented:

"Wishing a prosperous new year to you, Janine, and children. All the best. Never put that guitar down. You are still the best singer."

Another user, @jaunitajvvuuren, hyped up the singer:

"Thank you for a great show and a great chat!"

@Nicolene.early said:

"2026 is full of blessings and hope. Steam ahead!"

Another user, @wondrapitzer56, praised the show and its organisers, stating:

"It was nice to have a show like this. There were so many people who made it enjoyable for us. And people who guided us to sitting areas."

@mgdavanhelsdingen chimed in:

"I'm in the mood for you 😋😋😘😘."

@Shirleenvanzyl affirmed:

"It was an awesome show♥️."

@annatjie_theron said, simply:

"Mooi."

Steve Hofmeyr's past controversies and legal run-ins

Hofmeyr kicked up plenty of dust in 2011 by teasing the K-word in his song Ons sal dit oorleef before ditching it to avoid hurting his black mates.

He kept the headlines coming by belting out Die Stem at festivals and abroad, tweeting that black South Africans were apartheid's "architects," proving that he's never short on drama.

Hofmeyr also sparked outrage when he slammed Disney's inclusive characters and linked LGBTQ+ to inappropriate animal stuff, which landed him in hot water with the South African Human Rights Commission.

In recent months, he also pushed hard claims about whites being murdered "like flies," echoing the ongoing sentiments around a "white genocide" in Mzansi.

The backlash that Steve Hofmeyr received and his retaliation

MultiChoice axed all his content from DStv in 2019 after pulling out his song Die Land from the music awards.

In return, Hofmeyr called for a boycott and decoder-smashing, with some Afrikaans singers joining the protest party.

Steve Hofmeyr has made headlines with his controversies.

Steve Hofmeyr is sad as Afrikaners leave for the U.S.

In a previous report by Briefly News, Hofmeyr sparked debate online after reacting to a U.S. government video showing 49 Afrikaners arriving in the US as refugees.

The outspoken entertainer revealed that he was saddened by the reality after 49 Afrikaners left South Africa.

