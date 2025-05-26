Legendary Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr recently made headlines after reacting to the 49 Afrikaners who left South Africa for the United States

Now, Steve Hofmeyr is making headlines for expressing a desire to bring back the use of racial slurs and black face

Netizens slammed Hofmeyr and accused him of racism and hypocrisy, with some calling for him to be cancelled

Steve Hofmeyr sparked outrage after demanding to use the k-word. Image: steve.hofmeyr

Source: Instagram

Haibo! Legendary Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has sparked condemnation across social media after expressing his desire to use the k-word among a list of other controversial demands.

This comes after he reacted to 49 Afrikaners who left South Africa for the United States as refugees.

Steve Hofmeyr demands to use the k-word

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared a video of Oranje hitmaker Steve Hofmeyr making several controversial demands, among them using a derogatory racial slur.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a video shared on X on Monday, 26 May 2025, Steve Hofmeyr ruffled feathers after passionately wishing he still enjoyed the freedom to use black face and say the k-word.

“I want black face back. I want to paint my face any colour I want. I want the k-word back, as well as the n-word and the p-word, as well as every traditional word that I had to remove from my vocabulary. I want it back. I want cultural appropriation back. I want to eat and wear what I want. I want insults back. I want humour back. I want songs and flags back,” he says in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Steve Hofmeyr's video

In the comments, netizens slammed Steve Hofmeyr for making such controversial demands. Some pointed out that he is already using the K-word.

Here are some of the reactions:

@NormaMansoor said:

“I’m so disgusted, Steve. This is the same as saying Kill the Boer. How can you speak against those if you’re doing it here? Please take this down for white people trying to make this world a better place for all. Not even sad to say I will never celebrate any of your songs again.”

@Bokenza1 suggested:

“He should say it around Black people, not at the comfort of his home while recording himself. We will see how well it turns out for him.”

@TSOliphant claimed:

“He and Malema are the same thing!!! They think the same and have the same character....🚮”

@bohlokoa711 asked:

“What will using the K-word do for him?”

Steve Hofmeyr was slammed for wanting to use the k-word. Image: steve.hofmeyr

Source: Instagram

Somizi reacts to Afrikaaner refugees with hilarious viral skit

Meanwhile, veteran media personality Somizi Mhlongo weighed in on the Afrikaners who left South Africa to become refugees in the United States.

Briefly News reported that Somizi reacted to the news with a hilarious viral skit.

Somizi reshared a hilarious TikTok skit on his Instagram account and paired it with a caption declaring his love for South Africa and how he would never leave the country.

Netizens filled the comments with jokes, pride and patriotism, with many praising the creativity behind the skit

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News