US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah has been slammed for not using his platform to address the ongoing conversation about an alleged genocide happening in SA. Fans have questioned why the award-winning star has not posted anything.

Trevor Noah's silence questioned amid US-SA talks

South Africa and the United States of America have been making headlines after the Afrikaner refugees who left South Africa to seek refuge in the USA following reports of a genocide in the country. The incident was followed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation's visit to the United States to meet President Donald Trump.

A user with the handle @InshallahSZN took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out Trevor Noah for ignoring the news. The user felt that, as a South African, Trevor should address the misinformation going around on social media. The post read:

"Hasn't said a single word about all the misinformation being spread. They have you, don't they?"

Fans react to post about Trevor Noah

The post divided social media users. Some agreed that Trevor should use his platform to correct the misinformation, while others noted that it was not his place to address the political issues going on between South Africa and the United States of America.

@sabzalikho said:

"Leave Trevor alone."

@UnleashedSt commented:

"Njayam, even if Trevor were to fight for South Africans, they would still self-sabotage. Uyamyeka umuntu omnyama azibonele because we don't listen."

@vynl_g added:

"Tbf, I wouldn't say anything too. Black South Africans are in this predicament because of their voting choices. It has nothing to do with Trevor."

@KLouw15 wrote:

"He does not want to be deported. Generally, entertainers are spineless."

@ZenizoleGqada said:

"It’s important to remember that public figures — including celebrities like Trevor Noah — are not obligated to speak on every issue or address every claim circulating online. The expectation that they must constantly respond to every controversy is both unrealistic and unfair."

@StillTipsie wrote:

"It's disappointing. It must be hard to be in his position and many others'. More is expected of them by us, just like during the said blatant misinformation."

