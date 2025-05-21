South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to businessman Johann Rupert joining the South African delegation to the United States

Rupert, as well as two other golfers, has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet with Donald Trump

Ntsiki Mazwai's views have left the internet divided, as many of her followers shared their opposing views

South African billionaire Johann Rupert and golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen are said to be part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's delegation to the white house. Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai is against this, and she took a shot at Rupert on X.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to SA delegation to the USA

As the country awaits in anticipation of the outcome of President Ramaphosa's meeting with US President Donald Trump, there was a discourse over Rupert joining him.

Taking a swing at Rupert on social media, Ntsiki Mazwai likened him to the Guptas.

"Rupert is the real Guptas," Ntsiki Mazwai boldly stated.

Check out Ntsiki's X post below:

Political parties oppose Ramaphosa's delegation to the US

It seems as though Ntsiki Mazwai is not the only person against President Ramaphosa's delegation.

Political parties such as African Transformation Movement (ATM) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have dragged Ramaphosa for inviting the men. One party said Rupert is the real leader of Mzansi, while the other said he was captured just like former President Jacob Zuma.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula wrote on X:

"If you ever had any question about who runs this country, now you know. All the way from Stellenbosch. The real people who are actually running this country are in the US with the “President”. The real decision makers."

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's views

Here are some of the mixed opinions from Ntsiki's followers.

@JerryVanLamola argued:

"Comparing Guptas who were choosing ministers for Zuma to Rupert is wild. You just can’t compare the two. Rupert will never run away from SA."

@mpendullo replied:

"No he is being a real patriot, with his action he will save a lot’s of jobs and I’m happy that he is keeping a low profile, he doesn’t need praises from us. My attitude towards him has changed."

@pr7ation claimed:

"The Guptas were broke."

@MinisterWP questioned:

"Rupert creates jobs whilst Guptas cash in billions of rands and ran away with them. You see the simple difference?"

@kholofelor81212 alleged:

"He is a rich business man. The Guptas where just looters."

@AmukelaniMoyani argued:

"You couldn't be more wrong! Tens of South Africans are working in Ruperts businesses, besides Duduzane and Jimmy Manyi, who else benefited from the corrupt Guptas?"

@MakhosiMnguni1 claimed:

"Rupert is everything that we were told the Guptas were, and Cyril is everything that we were told that Zuma was."

Nota Baloyi praises Ntsiki Mazwai

In a previous report from Briefly News Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai are no longer beefing with each other. The two personalities made amends, as Nota appeared on Ntsiki's Moya podcast.

Now, Nota Baloyi has praised Ntsiki Mazwai, noting the contributions she has made in the media space.

