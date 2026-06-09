Organised criminal syndicates are now specifically targeting South African homes for solar panels, batteries, and gas bottles. According to reports, security expert Rodney Taylor of Guardian Eye raised the alarm on Moneyweb Radio, warning that these crimes go well beyond opportunism. Mzansi reacted, and many pointed straight at the government.

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Solar panels on a roof and a gas bottle. Images: davidf and KangeStudio

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are losing sleep over a new threat hitting close to home. SAPS data shows that between January and March 2026, more than 32,000 home burglaries were recorded across the country. That breaks down to roughly 360 incidents every single day.

Taylor said these syndicates arrive prepared and move fast. They carry the right equipment to strip solar systems quickly and know exactly where to sell stolen goods. Poorly regulated second-hand markets make it easy for stolen panels and batteries to disappear into legitimate supply chains.

A new kind of target

Taylor said homeowners are making it easier for criminals without realising it. Leaving ladders, crowbars, or garden tools outside gives criminals everything they need. Installing gas bottles and battery systems in dark, enclosed spaces creates blind spots that work against you.

He recommended anti-theft bolts for solar panels, protective casing for gas cylinders, and AI-powered cameras that flag suspicious movement immediately. Some security companies are already deploying AI drones to monitor large energy installations remotely.

Taylor also called on the government to regulate the second-hand solar market and enforce proper serial number tracking on all panels and batteries sold in South Africa.

Mzansi was not convinced the government was innocent. One commenter said the government is likely involved and dared anyone to prove them wrong. Others pointed fingers at solar installers, noting that removing properly fitted panels requires specialist tools most ordinary criminals would not have.

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Source: Briefly News