Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai are now on good terms with each other, after years of bickering on social media

The two media personalities have made amends, as Nota appeared on Ntsiki's Moya podcast

Now, Nota Baloyi has praised Ntsiki Mazwai, noting the contributions she has made in the media space

Nota Baloyi sang Ntsiki Mazwai's praises online. Image: Miss_ntsiki_mazwai, Lavida Nota

Source: Instagram

In the past, Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai never saw eye-to-eye. However, they have kissed and made up.

Nota praises Ntsiki Mazwai

It turns out that it is all love between Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai. Taking to his X account, Nota Baloyi praised Ntsiki Mazwai for her contribution to the media space.

Through her podcast Moya, Nota said Ntsiki opened her doors to people that mainstream media would never allow on their platforms. According to Nota, this has shaken up the table.

"Shout out to sis Nontsikelelo Mazwai, she made the right people famous. She platformed people that mainstream media doesn’t want you to hear from and now Pandora’s box has been opened!" Nota exclaimed.

After making amends, Ntsiki Mazwai invited Nota to her Moya podcast, and they had a deep discussion. Reacting to Nota's shout-out, Ntsiki joked about Nota turning his back on her next month.

"But I know next month you will be tweeting that you made me," she laughed.

The many times Nota and Ntsiki were at loggerheads

Although there was never a full-blown war between the two outspoken personalities, this has never stopped either of them from slamming each other online.

When Nota Baloyi's divorce from Berita trended, Ntsiki lent her voice in support of the Zimbabwean singer, pointing out Nota's alleged abusive behaviour towards her online.

In another incident, Ntsiki Mazwai slammed Nota Baloyi for giving out relationship advice after his failed marriage.

Mazwai never held her tongue when criticising Nota, as she called him a "clown and a scoundrel" for slamming women with weaves. Ntsiki said she took partial blame for this, as she started the war against women who chose weaves over their natural hair.

Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai were never the best of friends. Image: Miss Ntsiki Mazwai, Lavida Nota

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki asks not to be compared to Nota

As two of the most outspoken people on social media, people started noticing similarities between them.

However, Ntsiki Mazwai took this as an insult, and she made a video asking people not to liken her to a "lunatic going through a depression."

“Please stop comparing me to Nota. I know that my strengths and strong opinions frustrate you, but what Nota is doing is abusive; you cannot abuse a family that’s grieving. We saw him abuse his wife online, we see that his not well, he is even skinny and falling apart. We can see that he is not well, so please stop comparing me to Nota, I don’t like it,” Mazwai said.

She further slammed him, saying he has no emotional intelligence and displays childish behaviour.

