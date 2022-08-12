Ntsiki Mazwai decided to chime in on the drama between Nota Baloyi and his ex-wife, afro soul singer Berita

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on the public clash between Berita and her ex-husband Nota Baloyi. Ntsiki Mazwai explained why she is nervous that Berita may be for a wild ride with Nota Baloyi.

Ntsiki Mazwai says she's worried about Berita' facing off against her ex-husband Nota Baloyi because she knows how smart and cunning he is. Image: instagram/@beritaafrosoul/@missntsikimazwai

South African Media personality Ntsiki Mazwai implied that Nota Baloyi's clash with ex-wife Berita is only the beginning. Netizens reacted to Ntsiki Mazwai's concern with words of encouragement for Berita.

Ntsiki Mzwai explains why she is scared for Berita

Ntsiki wrote in a Twitter post that she fears for Berita. Ntsiki said she is nervous because she knows that Nota is " intelligent and very manipulative".

The poet's comments come after Nota dragged Berita for neglecting her home country Zimbabwe. Netizens reacted to Ntsiki by mostly agreeing with her that Nota's behaviour was something to be afraid of. Others think that Ntsiki and Nota are not different as they always have unpopular opinions.

Ntsiki took the comparison to Nota in stride. Some netizens even asked the poet to speak to Nota as a "friend".

@fionaobeng wrote:

"Speak to your friend."

@Miss_Kubjana commented:

"He gives me the creeps. With every tweet nje."

@MapuleMaake2 commented:

"He scares me,She should be careful."

@Graham02481188 commented:

"Boycott toxic characters like Nota. The man is on a crusade to normalize hate, inculcate the hatred and abuse of women."

@biccapital commented:

"Extremely manipulative. Mixing valid points no dothi to confuse an average mind. Thina siyambona, he will only impress the impressionable."

