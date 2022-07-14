Nota Baloyi has opened up about his failed marriage to Afrosoul singer Berita and Mzansi is really concerned about his mental state

The controversial music executive claimed that the Illuminati took his estranged wife when he was asked to elaborate about alleged witchcraft use in the entertainment space

Kwesta's former manager further claimed that the likes of Cassper Nyovest are also into witchcraft when he was a guest on Everything South African Music

Nota Baloyi has opened up about his failed marriage to singer, Berita. The controversial music exec was a guest in the latest episode of Everything South African Music.

Source: Instagram

Kwesta's former manager raised eyebrows when he claimed that the Illuminati took his estranged wife. They tied the knot back in 2020 and their relationship ended in tears in January, 2021.

According to The South African, Nota also blamed witchcraft for his failed marriage. He added:

"Witchcraft is real, it’s the Illuminati. Illuminati took my wife."

In a clip doing the rounds on Twitter, Nota also claimed that successful Mzansi rapper-turned-businessman Cassper Nyovest is also using witchcraft to get ahead in life.

Peeps took to the timeline to share their thoughts on Nota's remarks. Many shared that he's not well and needs urgent help.

@CreamTMaponya wrote:

"Come on bro, the dude is not 100% upstairs."

@NGIBE1 said:

"I don’t ever want to meet his dealer."

@Daprincemajor commented:

"Why keep on giving him platform to talk more nonsense when you can shut him out until he admits to get help coz this guy need help. Him and SK Khoza are the same."

@Mr__Morale__ wrote:

"This was the longest 58 seconds of my life. How do people seriously sit down and listen to Nota talk for over an hour."

@AbutiMoshikwa added:

"As a country that preaches mental health almost everyday, we are failing one of our own. It is clear that Nota has lost his mind and needs some help, but we all just laugh about it then call him names. Akekho right umjita."

Nota Baloyi comes for Mihlali Ndamase, Berita says they separated this year

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was dragged on social media after going for Mihlali Ndamase. Singer Berita caught strays after Nota's remarks and had to air their dirty laundry in public.

The singer took to her timeline and revealed that she's no longer in a relationship with Nota. Berita shared that she's no longer married to the controversial music exec.

Berita was reacting to her ex-boo after he suggested that he would kill Mihlali Ndamase. Nota accused the influencer of being a bad influence on young girls.

"@mihlalii_n mntase uxolo. I apologise to you. I do not condone the things said by Nota to you. No woman should ever have to be objectified and ripped apart publicly or privately!"

