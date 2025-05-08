Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi have reconciled, with the two media personalities putting their past disagreements aside during an interview on Ntsiki's podcast, Moya

Fans expressed disbelief and excitement on social media after seeing the duo together, with some even joking about their chemistry

Despite their rocky past, which included online clashes and controversial comments, both stars have now buried the hatchet and shared a candid conversation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi are on good terms again! The stars who have thrown jabs at each other over the past few years recently sat down for a chat on Ntsiki's popular podcast, Moya.

Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai have ended their beef. Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai interviews Nota Baloyi

Mzansi never thought they would live to see the day when Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi would sit in one room together. The two media personalities known for their controversial takes on several issues have buried the hatchet.

A snippet from the Moya Podcast interview was shared on the microblogging platform, X, by a user with the handle @ThisIsColbert shows the two stars chatting. In the clip, Nota spoke about how his credit cards have been blocked because of his legal woes. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I’m sorry, because of my legal troubles, my Credit cards are blocked, I can’t be a Member—it has been like that for two years."

Fans react to Nota and Ntsiki burying the hatchet

Social media users could not believe that the outspoken stars are now on good terms. Others even joked that they would make a great couple.

@ThisIsMduh commented:

"These two in one room😅. I have to watch it this coming weekend. @ntsikimazwai, which episode is this?"

@swiper_x_swipe wrote:

"Nayafanelana, they were made for each other. Look at Nota blushing."

@Mack_zdaddy said:

“She was the baddest, he was the realest.”

@mwakamui added:

"They’re giving Bonnie and Clyde vibes."

A look at Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai's history

Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi are both outspoken individuals who have shared their unfiltered thoughts about each other online. Although fans have previously stated that the poet and the music executive would make a great couple, Ntsiki has warned fans to stop pairing her with Nota.

The star was outraged when fans said Nota should have dated her. She noted that she would rather skin herself than date the music executive.

Ntsiki has also commented on Nota's relationship with his ex-wife, Berita. The poet feared for Berita's life when Nota launched a series of online attacks against the singer after their messy divorce.

Ntsiki Mazwai interviewed Nota Baloyi on her popular show, 'Moya'. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai envies Minnie Dlamini

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai did not mince her words about how it made her feel to see the support Minnie Dlamini has been getting. Media personality Minnie Dlamini garnered public support, including from the government, after facing disparaging comments from MacG.

In a post on X, Ntsiki Mazwai lamented over the times when she was publicly insulted. Online users were divided over the way the poet has been treated over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News