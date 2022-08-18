Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi are both well known for their controversial takes, and netizens are convinced they'd make a good couple

South Africans have been suggesting that Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi should date each other as many think they have some similarities

Ntsiki Mazwai responded to people's suggestions that she and Nota Baloyi would make a good romantic pairing

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ntsiki Mazwai is not taking kindly to peeps who keep saying she must date Nota Baloyi. Many think Ntsiki Mazwai would be a partner who can understand Nota Baloyi.

Ntsiki Mazwai quickly and vehemently shut down the idea that she would ever date Nota Baloyi. Image: Instagram/@lavidanota/@miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai does not agree with any of it, as she vehemently denied that she would ever get together with Nota Baloyi. Ntsiki Mazwai had some strong words to express how she would never date Nota.

Ntsiki Mazwai talks dating Nota Baloyi

Ntsiki replied to a tweet where peeps said that Nota should get with her romantically. in a Twitter post, Ntsiki said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I rather skin myself and roll in salt than to date Nota."

Ntsiki's graphic words had netizens amused by her blatant rejection. Many joined in with their ironic jokes about why Nota would be perfect for her.

@LoadedLvx commented:

"Hao banna...but he's a political boy genius, Queen. A man who can give his father advise at the age of four is a keeper LOL."

@bhut_wamanyan commented:

"Ningafanelana nje. [You would suit each other]"

@NhlanhlaMankay4 commented:

"I also don't agree, he's self centred."

@SMavethana commented:

"Awuu dendit nina something ehlanganayo[I thought it made sense]"

"He's good at DJing": SA reacts to Ntsiki heated claims about Shimza's wealth

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has been outspoken about how some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry make their money in the past. She's back with more questions about popular DJ Shimza's wealth this time.

Taking to Twitter, Mazwai questioned DJ Shimza's luxury life on basic DJ pay. She went on to explain that she has never heard a popular song from Shimza, yet he continues to live a soft life.

Mazwai's tweets summoned the talented DJ's admirers, who were ready to protect him. Many said that he is making a lot of money through bookings rather than song releases.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News