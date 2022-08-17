A video showing the moment Zozibini Tunzi and Makhadzi greeted each other at the Miss SA pageant finale has caused a stir on social media

Peeps were unimpressed by how a security man, believed to be the former Miss Universe's bodyguard, treated Makhadzi

The man interrupted the two ladies as they exchanged greetings and took Zozi away, leaving Makhadzi standing alone

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi found herself trending on social media after a video of herself and singer Makhadzi surfaced. In the now-viral video, the beauty queen is seen trying to greet award-winning singer Makhadzi.

A video of Makhadzi trying to greet Zozibini Tunzi and being blocked by her security has caused a buzz online. Image: @zozitunzi and @makhadzisa.

The two stars greeted each other with a hug and were about to exchange pleasantries before Zozi's security man came and blocked them.

The video has caused an uproar on Twitter as fans shared how disappointed they were with how Makhadzi was treated. Peeps said if the man is Zozi's security, he must be brought to order for treating the Mjolo singer in such a manner.

@ndamu34146667 said:

"Zozi she overrated now. Her time is way due, she has nothing else to offer any more."

@balesengEP commented:

"Why the security is trying to block her from engaging with Zozi and Madonsela?"

@balesengEP noted:

"That security could have been told who is Makhadzi. That was disrespectful. But I like her humility, she didn’t take it to heart."

@Andiswa_PLK added:

"People saw a five-second clip and are here saying ZOZI should have checked her bodyguard. You based all that in five seconds?? Wheeee niyathanda to put people under a microscope. She probably did, but you won't know because all you saw is five seconds."

