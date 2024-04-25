A South African TikTok user shared a video recommending World's Greatest Coat Store in Benoni, Johannesburg

The video shows her trying on various stylish coats priced between R130 and R290

Many viewers praised the affordability and style, but some expressed concerns about the store's location being too far for them

A woman shared a store offering coats at affordable prices ranging from R130 to R290. Image: @_artisticqueen

Source: TikTok

Winter is fast approaching in Mzansi, and one woman took to social media to plug netizens with the perfect store to purchase stylish coats.

Woman share's coat gem

A TikTok video by @_artisticqueen shows the woman going to a shop called World's Greatest Coat Store in Benoni, Johannesburg, where she tried on several stylish and affordable coats.

In the clip, @_artisticqueen is seen modelling some good quality coats that caught her eye, with prices ranging from R130 to R290.

"A steal for the quality 31 Van Wyk Ave, Benoni," @_artisticqueen said.

Watch the video below:

SA appreciates coat plug

Mzansi netizens responded with positive comments, praising the woman for sharing the affordable coat store. While many were keen to go to the store, others shared concerns about it being situated too far from where they were.

xnthx said:

"Yoh! All these plugs are in the middle of nowhere ."

Steffi Chalira commented:

"I live 5 minutes away from this place and I’ve never been. Guess where il be this weekend!!!"

Lee_OKL said:

"The way summer has been extended this year, I wonder if I will need jackets this year."

phindi786 responded:

"KZN, come, let's cry in this comment ."

Ntokozo commented:

"They need to open a branch in Midrand or Randburg. Coz Benoni is far!"

sindi_angel wrote:

"Does Coat Corner courier for people who are far away?"

Geezyblanco replied:

"I would come out with nothing because I get overwhelmed so quickly ."

