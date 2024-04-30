A South African woman in the United States of America took to her TikTok account and shared her experience in the US

The young lady showed herself in a fuel station doing a self-service, something she never had to do in SA

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing at the woman's situation

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Mzansi woman in the US complained about the self-service gas stations overseas. Images: @caita_n4

Source: TikTok

A South African woman in the United States of America took to her TikTok account and told Mzansi online users that they were spoiled.

In the video uploaded by @caita_n4, she can be seen in the petrol station doing self-service in the cold weather—lol. The South African woman said that Mzansi peeps are spoiled because, in SA, car drivers sit in their cars and let petrol attendants do all the work, like pumping petrol, cleaning windows, and putting air in tyres.

In the United States of America (USA), that is a privilege because one has to step out of their car, whether it is cold or not, and serve oneself.

SA woman in the US complains about gas station's self-service

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokkers found the video funny

The video garnered over 151k likes, with many online users throwing jokes here and there.

@Leigh_Haywood wrote:

"It’s not people’s business if she does au pair mxm let her live her life ."

@Emihle Dingile commented:

"I think we’re spoilt, I think people need the job."

@Nobuhle_Yam♾️ joked:

"South Africa is giving last born vibes ."

@Nthabiseng shared:

"In South America, you pack your own groceries, they just give you plastic and that's it!! I nearly cried when I first came here!! "

@mbali123_0 said:

"Ya noh America is not so glorious. You pour your own fuel, you scan & checkout your own groceries, you clean your car yourself inside sana. lol I miss SA.."

SA woman in US gives review about overseas KFC

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African woman living in the USA giving a review about KFC overseas.

TikTok user Boitumelo Bee Sebilo posted a video of herself trying out a KFC meal from America, which had various products from the chicken franchise. In the clip, Boitumelo is seen unboxing and showcasing some mac and cheese, a chicken wrap, mash and gravy, a scone and some meat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News