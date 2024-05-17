Political parties raked in the Randelas in the previous quarter, according to the IEC's latest Party Funding Disclosure Report

Political parties, including the African National Congress, the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Democratic Alliance and others, received a stunning R172 million in funding

South Africans were shocked by the donors' identity and discussed what this meant about who works behind the scenes of politics

The ANC and DA share one common donor in Patrice Motsepe. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—From January to March this year, Major and minor political parties pocketed a total of R172 million in funding. The donors raised many questions and sparked debate on social media.

How much did which political party get?

According to the Independent Electoral Commission's latest Party Funding Disclosure Report for the fourth quarter of 2023/2024, the Democratic Alliance declared the largest amount at just over R65 million, bringing its total amount for the 2023/2024 financial year to over R126 million. It received donations from Gap Infrastructure Corporation, owned by Roelof van den Berg, Naspers, African Rainbow Mineral, owned by Patrice Motsepe, and individual donors.

The African National Congress received R16,7 million this quarter, bringing their total for the financial year to almost R47 million. It received donations from Naspers, African Rainbow Minerals, Harmony Gold Mining and other donors. The Economic Freedom Fighters received just over R2,6 million from African Rainbow Minerals and Harmony Gold Mining for the entire financial year. The Oppenheimers were the only donors to the Inkatha Freedom Party, giving them just over R20 million.

Who is the biggest donor?

According to the report, Motsepe's African Rainbow Mineral donated the most to the ANC, EFF, Freedom Front Plus and the DA, donating a total of R11 million. Jonathan Oppenheimer, Anglo America's former chairman and the chairman of Oppenheimer Generations, donated R20 million to the DA and the IFP.

South Africans stunned by list of donors

Netizens expressed various emotions after finding out who sponsors political parties in South Africa.

Nobhala said:

"These are the kind of people who are undermining our democracy and the constitution. These people must be arrested for life."

Giant said:

"Of all the parties, the EFF is the least funded there. Inkatha is not a surprise. It's an Oppenheimer project."

LluTladi said:

"Patrice Motsepe has got a good heart. The guy loves South Africa. He's our national breadwinner."

Hustle said:

"The DA is the biggest funded party in SA, and they don't even get 20% of the votes."

Phasha Bauba said:

"The whole idea is to scatter the black votes by funding even the newly formed parties, and then dictate to them who to go into coalition with, with the ultimate goal of having a president from the DA."

Cyril Ramaphosa announced 29 May as election day

Similarly, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will go to vote on 29 May.

South Africa will be going to the ballot for the seventh time since 1994, 30 years after achieving democracy.

