Patrice Motsepe: age, children, wife, education, bitcoin, houses and net worth

Patrice Motsepe is a renowned South African billionaire best known for his successful involvement in different businesses. Besides entrepreneurship, he is a famed philanthropist and lawyer with a deep founded interest in educating, helping, and supporting various communities through Patrice Motsepe Foundation. The businessman remains among the wealthiest South Africans who have accumulated fortunes through their hard work.

Patrice Motsepe is an influential personality considering his board membership in top-performing firms. Besides, he is a founding executive for his globally recognised minerals firm, so some South Africans call him a mining businessman. In general, his net worth and influence in the country’s economic landscape are truly inspiring.

Patrice Motsepe's biography summary

Full name: Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe

Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe Age : 59 years old

: 59 years old Date of birth: 28th of January, 1962

28th of January, 1962 Place of birth : Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, South Africa

: Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Famous for: Role as Executive Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals

Role as Executive Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals Occupation : Mining businessman, entrepreneur, and lawyer

: Mining businessman, entrepreneur, and lawyer Motsepe's Twitter account: @S_A_TYCOON

@S_A_TYCOON Parents : Kgosi Augustine and Key Motsepe

: Kgosi Augustine and Key Motsepe Relationship status: Married

Married Spouse : Dr Precious Moloi

: Dr Precious Moloi Children : Tlhopie, Kgosi, and Kabelo

: Tlhopie, Kgosi, and Kabelo Alma mater: University of Swaziland and University of the Witwatersrand

University of Swaziland and University of the Witwatersrand Net worth: $3 billion

Background information of Patrice Motsepe

Who is the father of Patrice Motsepe? Augustine Motsepe is Patrice's father, and his mother is Key Motsepe. He was born on the 28th of January, 1962, in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, South Africa, as a prince in the Tswana clan. Additionally, his first name, Patrice, was inspired by the famous Patrice Lumumba, the first elected Prime Minister of DRC Congo.

The billionaire grew alongside his schoolteacher father, who later became a small-scale businessman. He learned critical business principles from his father's black miners Spaza Shop, and through this life-changing exposure, Patrice mastered the art of mining and business in the sector.

Tlhopane Motsepe runs the African Rainbow Minerals company as the executive chairman. The company is into ferrous metals, gold, platinum, and base metals. Under his leadership, the firm ranked in the 12th position as the largest gold mining corporate in 2012. Within the same year, Motsepe took a leading place as the wealthiest person in the country with approximately $1 billion net worth.

Patrice Motsepe's education

Dr Patrice Motsepe enrolled at the University of Swaziland, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He is also a law degree graduate from the University of Witwatersrand, focusing on mining and business law.

Patrice Motsepe's career

Motsepe has led a successful career path as a mining businessman. He is the first-ever black partner to secure a place in the Bowman Gilfillan law firm in 1994. Some of the leadership roles he has taken up so far include the following:

2006 - Present: Sanlam Life Insurance Limited (Non-Executive Director)

2004 - Present: SANLAM Ltd (Deputy Chair)

2004 - Present: African Rainbow Minerals Ltd (Executive Chair)

2004 - Present: Absa Bank Limited (Non-Executive Director)

2004 - Barclays Africa Group Limited (Non-Executive Director)

2003 – Present: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (Non-Executive Chair)

1997 – Present: Naledi Mining (Chairperson)

1995 – Present: Future Mining (Chairperson)

1995 – Present: Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club (President and Owner)

1995 – Present: TEAL Exploration and Mining Incorporated (Chairperson)

1995 – Present: African Fashion International (Director)

1995 – 1996: Bowman Gilfillan Attorneys (Partner)

1994 – 1995: Bowman Gilfillan Attorneys (Associate partner)

Is Motsepe married?

The billionaire is a family man with three children. So, who is Patrice Motsepe's wife? Patrice Motsepe's wife, Dr Precious Moloi, is an accomplished woman in fashion entrepreneurship and a qualified physician.

In addition, Motsepe's wife is a philanthropist and successful business lady. She is known as one of the most influential women across the country in 2012.

Who are Patrice Motsepe's sons?

As for his children, Patrice Motsepe's sons are three: Tlhopie, Kgosi, and Kabelo.

Patrice Motsepe's net worth

His net worth stood at $2.4 billion as of 2012 but has since grown, enabling him to compete favourably in the market. Patrice Motsepe's salary is not yet confirmed, but he is undoubtedly minting well.

Currently, his net worth, according to Forbes, is $3 billion, which means that Patrice Motsepe's net worth in rands is over 44.4 billion. So, is Patrice Motsepe a billionaire? Yes, considering how much he is currently worth.

Patrice Motsepe house and cars

The billionaire loves fancy things and does not look the other way when spending on luxury. Patrice acquired a posh home for a staggering R69 million outside Bishops Court in Cape Town. Patrice Motsepe's house rests on a 12000m² plot, making it the region's most spacious and luxurious home.

The house is a dream come true with six unsuited bedrooms. In addition, it reportedly has a gym, cinema, music room, billiard room, and 10-bay garage.

Moreover, he has long remained a hardworking businessman who is never afraid of freely giving out whatever he has worked for through philanthropy. Even so, he can still afford flashy properties, including private jets, cars, and a multi-million rand mansion. Some of Patrice Motsepe's cars include a Bentley Continental GT, a 2007 BMW 750 iL, and a Mercedes Benz S65 AMG.

It is elaborate that Patrice is a man of trending cars. Patrice Motsepe private jet is another brand property under the ownership of the billionaire.

Patrice Motsepe Foundation

Motsepe runs a foundation that has given multiple grants for HIV/AIDS research, among other projects. Photo: @thabo_shingange

Source: Twitter

Patrice understands the need to build better communities through institutional support. For this reason, he runs a foundation that has given multiple grants for HIV/AIDS research, among other projects. The foundation also caters to the needs of underprivileged people, including the poor and needy. His support to religious organisations also cannot go unnoticed.

Who started Tyme Bank?

Patrice plays an essential role in the country's digital banking institution. He started Tyme bank as part of his plan to phase off traditional banking practices that have long weighed down the banking experience.

However, on the 10th of June, 2019, his company, African Rainbow Capital (ARC), and Ethos Private Equity announced a joint investment of R200 million by the Ethos Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fund and co-investors (jointly Ethos AI Fund) into Tyme Bank Holdings.

Is Patrice Motsepe into Bitcoin?

No, Motsepe is not into bitcoin at the moment. As published on the Crypto Vibes website, the business mogul "has not invested in any of the mentioned automated trading robots." A news report published on Bitcoin.com also validates the claim as false.

How do I contact Patrice Motsepe?

His contact details are given below:

Address: Johannesburg, South Africa

P.O. Box number: 782058, Sandton

Phone: 011 324 1500

Email: info@motsepefoundation.org (Motsepe Foundation email address)

Website: motsepefoundation.org

Patrice Motsepe leads a widely admired lifestyle in its purest form. His experience in the mining industry stretches back for several decades into his childhood. So far, his breakthrough in the industry has seen him building and managing successful firms for higher profitability.

