Lil Meech: All you need to know about the son of the BMF leader Big Meech

Lil Meech is an American rapper, singer, and actor who was born in Michigan, USA, on April 22 2000. His father is Big Meech (Demetrious Flenory Sr.), famous for being a co-founder of the drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family. Lil is a native of Detroit, Michigan, in the United States of America.

Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr. attends 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Lil Meech’s family is famous for Black Mafia Family. This is a series and also an organization about his father Big Meech and uncle Southwest Terry Flenory. They rose to power in the crime world of drug trafficking and money laundering. The duo became famous in the early 2000s for managing one of the most significant cocaine rings.

Lil Meech's profile summary and bio

Real Name: Demetrious Flenory Jr.

Demetrious Flenory Jr. Nickname : Lil Meech

: Lil Meech Date of birth : April 22, 2000

: April 22, 2000 Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan USA

: Detroit, Michigan USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : African - American

: African - American Occupation: Rapper, singer, actor

Rapper, singer, actor Birth Sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 21 years

21 years Hobby : Music

: Music Gender : Male

: Male Hair: Long and Curley

Long and Curley Eyes colour : Brownish-black

: Brownish-black Relationship: single

single Father: Demetrius Flenory

Demetrius Flenory Uncle: Southwest Terry Flenory

Southwest Terry Flenory Mother: Tara

Tara Siblings : Two

: Two Sexuality: Straight

Straight School: UNLV, Las Vegas, Nevada

UNLV, Las Vegas, Nevada Lil’s Meech IG page: @lilmeechbmf

@lilmeechbmf Twitter: @Meech_music

@Meech_music IG followers : 260k+

: 260k+ Salary: $1.5k

Early life

The rapper was born on April 22, 2000 in Michigan, the USA, in a family of drug lords. His parents are Tara and Demetrius Flenory (Big Meech). His father is a renowned drug trafficker and money launderer.

During his childhood, he grew closer to his father, who was the only available parent. However, Lil Meech’s parents have no history of bringing up their son together. His father was arrested when he was only six years old.

Lil Meech’s mother saw him through school. He experienced both homeschooling and attending a private school. He graduated in 2018 with a Degree in Criminal Attorney.

Career

Eric Sermon and Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. attend the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere After Party in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

The musician has a music label from Blowing Money Fast (BMF) Productions, where he practices his music career. Lil Meech BMF is known to record pop and rap tunes. Lil has released hit songs such as:

Paranoid

Bad Habits

On MeTr4pstar

Spooky SZN

Dame Lillard

Trust

Intro

Ben 10

.44

Luv letter 3

On what?

12 wings

Lil White Boy Anthem

Manifesto

Ptap life

Psycho

Besides this, he runs merchandise known as BMF (inherited from his father). The merchandise deals with printing T-shirts, stickers, wall art, home décor and more designed quality products.

Lil Meech will feature in an upcoming Starz series of Black Mafia Family by 50 Cent in his acting career. He is expected to take his father’s role in the reality TV show, who is still in jail, serving a 30-year jail term.

Lil Meech’s net worth

According to an approximation of the revenue compiled by Popnable, Lil Meech estimated his earnings to be $1.5k per month. The celebrity kid has made his money from his music and brand merchandise. His music label, BMF, revenue ranges between $6.4k and $8.5k.

Fast facts

Lil attends Swervo Tour G Herbo at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

How old is Lil Meech? He was born on April 22, 2000. Therefore, Lil Meech's age is 21 years in 2021. What is the relationship between Big Meech and Lil Meech? Big Meech is Lil Meech’s dad. Is Big Meech a snitch? It is not certain if he is a snitch or not. Despite him despising the rumours, some people still believe he is a snitch. How long has Big Meech been in jail? Big has been in prison since 2006 (30-year term). What is Lil Meech's name? Lil Meech's real name is Demetrious Flenory Jr. Is Lil Meech a drug trafficker? No. Despite being born by a drug trafficker, Lil did not take that path.

Lil Meech is an upcoming celebrity who has taken a different path from that of his family. He has become popular due to his career. He also respects his father despite his dealings and seeks his advice in his career. In addition, Lil wrote a letter to the court to secure his father's freedom from Sheridan FDI in Oregon.

