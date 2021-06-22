Deon Meyer's age, children, wife, education, books, profiles, net worth

Deon Meyer is one of the most talented award-winning South African novelists. For the past two decades, he has been blessing his fans with his publications. The fascinating thing about his style is that he takes the road less travelled; his work is in Afrikaans. His novels have been translated into twenty different languages and earned him awards both locally and internationally. You ought to check out the details of Deon Meyer's biography for more.

Deon Meyer's boeke. Photo: @alombredunoyer

Source: Instagram

Deon Meyer's decision to venture into writing came during his early years of adulthood, and he took the difficult task of writing in Afrikaans. Luckily, he garnered a legion of fans, and soon enough, his work was translated into English and French. He earned recognition internationally, including the Prix Mystère de la Critique and the French Grand Prix de Littérature Policire.

Deon Meyer's profile summary

Full name: Deon Godfrey Meyer

Deon Godfrey Meyer Place of birth: Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa

Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa Date of birth: 4th July 1958

4th July 1958 Father: Cornelus Petrus

Cornelus Petrus Age: 62

62 Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Nationality: South African

South African Alma matter: University of Potchefstroom

University of Potchefstroom Language: Afrikaans

Afrikaans Occupation: Novelist, screenwriter

Novelist, screenwriter Genre: Crime/ Thriller fiction

Crime/ Thriller fiction Other interests: Music, motorcycling, reading, cooking, rugby

Music, motorcycling, reading, cooking, rugby Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Marianne Vorster-Meyer

Marianne Vorster-Meyer Children: 4

4 Residence: Durbanville

Durbanville Instagram: deon.meyer.author

deon.meyer.author Website: deonmeyer.com

Deon Meyer's biography

Apart from uniting people from all walks of life through his literature, Deon has had his fair share of ups and downs. He is on his third marriage and is hopeful that 'flying Marianne' is his soulmate. Nonetheless, he strives to ensure that the glue that bonds Deon Meyer's family is intact.

How old is Deon Meyer?

Where was Deon Meyer born? He was born on 4th July 1958 in Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa. Therefore, Deon Meyer's age will be sixty-three on 4th July 2021.

Deon Meyer's education

Deon went to Schoonspruit High School in Klerksdorp and sat his matric exam in 1976. After that, he transitioned to the Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education to pursue a BA with English and History as majors. Later, he joined the University of the Free State for his honours degree.

In the 1980s, Deon worked as a journalist at the University of Free State, at Die Volksblad, the public relations office. He also worked as an advertising copywriter at Sanlam. In 1991, he became the manager of Internal Communication and the creative director of the Sanlam Publicity department.

When he left Sanlam, he started his business, which majored in creating and managing virtual communities online. He also worked as a manager for special projects at BMW motorcycles. Currently, he is a full-time novelist and screenwriter.

Does Deon Meyer write in Afrikaans?

Deon Meyer's books in order. Photo: @elizmabeyleveld

Source: Instagram

Meyer began his career as a novelist when Huisgenoot, an Afrikaans magazine, published a short story he had submitted. Since then, he has published eleven novels and two collections of short stories. His books reflect the social issues affecting South Africans, including apartheid, and his main characters are flawed cops.

These are the titles of his publications:

Wie met vuur speel

Feniks (English title: Dead before Dying — published in 1999)

(English title: — published in 1999) Bottervisse in die jêm: 13 kortverhale ( A collection of thirteen short stories )

( ) Orion (also dramatised for television) (English title: Dead at Daybreak — published in 2000)

(also dramatised for television) (English title: — published in 2000) Proteus (English title: Heart of the Hunter — published in 2003)

(English title: — published in 2003) Onsigbaar (English title: Blood Safari — published in 2009)

(English title: — published in 2009) Karoonag en ander verhale (A collection of short stories)

(A collection of short stories) Spoor (English title: Trackers — published in 2011)

(English title: — published in 2011) Koors (English title: Fever — published in 2017)

These are the publications making up his Benny Griessel series,

Infanta (English title: Devil's Peak — published in 2007)

(English title: — published in 2007) 13 Uur (English title: Thirteen Hours — published in 2010)

(English title: — published in 2010) 7 Dae (English title: Seven Days — published in 2012)

(English title: — published in 2012) Kobra (English title: Cobra — published in 2014)

(English title: — published in 2014) Ikarus (English title: Icarus — published in 2015)

(English title: — published in 2015) Die vrou in die blou mantel (English title: The Woman in the Blue Cloak - published in 2018)

(English title: - published in 2018) Prooi (English title: The Last Hunt — published in 2019)

(English title: — published in 2019) Donkerdrif

Film rights have also been awarded to some of his books. They include,

Feniks (Dead Before Dying)

13 Uur (Thirteen Hours)

Proteus (Heart of the Hunter)

Orion

Trackers

Awards and nominations

His books reflect the social issues affecting South Africans, including apartheid, and his main characters are flawed cops. Photo: @ilzeshepherd

Source: Instagram

Apart from his novels being used in movies, he has also been nominated and received awards. These are some of the awards that Deon Meyer's books have bagged.

Seven Days

It won the M-Net Literary Award (Film category) in 2012.

Heart of the Hunter

German title ( Das Herz des Jägers ) won the Deutscher Krimi Preis award in 2006.

) won the in 2006. Afrikaans title (Proteus ) won the ATKV Prose Prize for 2003.

Devil's Peak

French Title (Le pic du diable ) won the Readers' Award from CritiquesLibres.com for Best Crime Novel or Thriller in 2010.

Deon Meyer's wife

Deon Meyer's wife. Photo: @peartree

Source: Instagram

His first marriage, from which he got his first two children, culminated in divorce in 1995, after thirteen years. In December 1999, he married Anita le Roux, a doctor, who had two sons from her previous marriage. In September 2013, Anita and Deon announced that they were getting divorced. In 2018, Deon gave love another shot when he proposed to Marianne Vorster, Don Meyer's new wife. They got married in August 2019.

Deon Meyer's children

From his first marriage, Deon had two children. His eldest daughter is called Lida, while his eldest son is called Joham. His other children are Liam and Konstanz. He is also a grandfather.

Deon Meyer's net worth

As an award-winning novelist who has written several scripts and TV films, it is unquestionable that he has made a dime from his work. His books have been translated into 20 languages. His net worth is estimated to be between $1 Million and $5 Million.

Deon Meyer's biography depicts a man who chose to defy the odds and surf the unchartered waters. His success and glory are a testament to how much his hard work has paid him off.

