Beuran Hendricks: age, family, career, stats, records, profile, net worth

Beuran Hendricks is a South African professional cricket player. He is popularly known for playing for the South Africa national cricket team (Proteas), Jozi Stars, Imperial Lions, and Mumbai Indians. In his career, he has also played for several other teams in both domestic and international competitions. No doubt, many would love to know more about him.

Beuran Hendricks has already proven to the world that he is among the best in cricket. Besides his illustrious career, he is a loving and caring family guy. Well, here is everything about him, including his family, net worth, career achievements, and more.

Beuran Hendricks’ bio

The star was born on 8th July 1990 in Louis Leipoldt Hospital, Bellville, Cape Town. His full name is Beuran Erick Hendricks. Unfortunately, the names of Beuran Hendricks' parents remain a mystery. He is a proud South African national.

Although little is known about Beuran Hendricks' family, it is clear that he comes from a family that loves sports. For instance, his brother, by the name of Reeza Hendricks, is a cricketer.

Professionally, Reeza is a middle-order batsman known for playing for Jozi Stars, Highveld Lions, and the men’s cricket national team. No doubt, Reeza and Beuran Hendricks are flying the South African flag high.

How old is Beuran Hendricks?

The cricketer celebrates his birthday on 8th July, meaning he recently turned a year older. As of 2021, Beuran Hendricks' age is 31 years.

Beuran Hendricks' career

Beuran Hendricks is a left-arm- fast bowler who has achieved much success worth envying. He made his debut in 2010 – during a match between Easterns vs West Province at Benoni. Currently, he plays for the Cape Cobras squad and the national cricket team.

He joined the South Africa A's squad in 2013. This was after he recorded impressive performances in several domestic games. During this time, he was part of the Cobra squad. He was privileged to play alongside professional bowlers such as Johann Louw and Charl Langeveldt.

Beuran Hendricks' career has grown with time. In 2014, he made his T201 debut in a match against Australia. Also, he has played in many leagues, including the Indian T201 league. In 2019, he took the position of Alzarri Joseph was unable to represent his team (Mumbai team) due to a severe injury.

Beuran Hendricks' IPL 2020 career was affected by the adverse effects of COVID-19. Similar to the Indian Premier League, many leagues were stopped to combat its spread.

What is Beuran Hendricks' ICC ranking?

According to ICC rankings, he is ranked 237. Also, his current rating is 24. So far, his best ranking is 189, and his best rating is 25.

Teams

Here is a list of the teams he has played for as of 2021:

South Africa

South Africa A

South African Invitation XI

Cape Cobras

Kings XI Punjab

Lions

Bloem City Blazers

Jozi Stars

Mumbai Indians

St Lucia Zouks

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

In January 2020, he made his Test debut against England. Overall, Beuran Hendricks' stats are impressive. Below are the summaries of his batting and bowling career.

Batting career

Beuran Hendricks' batting stats are as follows:

Beuran Hendricks batting career record. Photo: @cricket.one (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bowling career

What is Beuran Hendricks' bowling speed? He boasts an impressive 140s kph bowl pace. Below are his bowling stats:

Beuran bowling career record. Photo: @cricket.one (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Salary and net worth

Beuran Hendricks' net worth is allegedly estimated to be around $1 million. On the other hand, Beuran Hendricks' salary is quite impressive. According to Sportekz, his salary as per the contract is:

Retainer fee : $75,000

: $75,000 Test fee : $4,500

: $4,500 ODI fee : $1,200

: $1,200 T20 fee: $800

Who is Beuran Hendricks’ wife?

The South African professional player is married to his long-time girlfriend. Her name is Lisa. The two lovebirds tied the knot in 2017. The cricketer and his wife are blessed with one son. Their son's name is Joshua.

Beuran Hendricks is an extraordinarily gifted cricketer with a remarkable record. Judging by his accomplishments, he is a force to reckon with in the world of cricket playing. Besides his illustrious career, he is a loving and caring family guy.

