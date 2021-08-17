Who is Morne Steyn? If you are a rugby enthusiast, you must have come across Morne. He is a South African rugby union player who plays as a fly-half for the Bulls and the South African national team. Over his rugby career, he has won an Under-21 World Cup, two Currie Cups, three Super Rugby titles, one Tri-Nations, and a French Top 14 title. This article has more details about his life and career.

What age is Morne Steyn? He was born on July 11, 1984, in Cape Town, South Africa. He is 37 years as of 2021. He is a member of the group Bulls. He started rugby at an early age, and that has propelled him to who he is today. This article expounds more about his age, family, stats, profiles, net worth, and much more.

Morne Steyn profiles

Full Name : Morne Steyn

: Morne Steyn Occupation : Rugby Player

: Rugby Player Date of Birth : July 11, 1984

: July 11, 1984 Place of Birth: Cape Town

Cape Town Country : South Africa

: South Africa Morne Steyn age: 37 Years

37 Years Horoscope: Cancer

Cancer House: Living in own house.

Living in own house. Height: 6 feet 0 inches

6 feet 0 inches Weight: 200 lb

200 lb Major teams: Barbarians, Blue Bulls, Bulls, Stade Français, South Africa

Barbarians, Blue Bulls, Bulls, Stade Français, South Africa Position : Fly-half

: Fly-half Gender: Male

Male Birth Sign Duality: Passive

Passive Birth Sign Modality & Element: Cardinal Water

Cardinal Water Opposite Sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Morne Steyn wife: Christelle Steyn

Christelle Steyn Morne Steyn School: Hoërskool Sand Du Plessis

Hoërskool Sand Du Plessis Morne Steyn current team: Blue Bulls

Blue Bulls Morne Steyn Instagram: @mornesteyn

Early life

He is a famous Rugby player. He is popularly known as a South African rugby union player who became one of the top fly-halves of his era. He beat Dan Carter's record of most points in a Super Rugby season with 263 points.

Family

He is happily married to Christelle. The couple is blessed to be parents to three adorable children. It is not clear when they got married, but they have been dating for a long time. The couple has not disclosed to the public the names of their three children. However, he never hesitates to post pictures of his fantastic family on his social media pages.

Morne Steyn stats

With the Bulls, he was a team member that won Super Rugby in 2007, 2009, and 2010. He ended both 2009 and 2010 seasons as the leading point scorer and set a record of 4 drop goals in one match in the 2009 semi-final against the Crusaders.

Steyn struggled with his form in the 2011 Super Rugby campaign but kept his place in the Springboks side for the end-of-season Tri-Nations tournament. However - after a poor performance against the Wallabies, he was told he was playing for his South Africa future in the Boks' second tournament against New Zealand.

Morne Steyn springbok debut

In May 2013, he announced that he would join the French Top 14 club, Stade Francais. He made his career debut on August 30, 2013, in a 38–3 win over Biarritz. Coming on in the 60th minute, he scored four points by converting two tries.

Morne Steyn lions

In August 2021, having not played for South Africa since 2016, he was selected as a substitute for the third deciding test against the British & Irish Lions. He replaced Handré Pollard in the second half and, as he had in 2009, kicked two late penalties to help South Africa win the game and the series.

Morne Steyn net worth 2021

He is one of the wealthiest rugby players. His net worth is guesstimated at $1M – $5M. His primary source of income is from his thriving rugby career that has spanned for many years.

Above is an inspiring bio of Morne Steyn, a celebrated top South African rugby player. He set numerous records, including most points in a test by a South African, most points in a Tri-Nations match, and fastest Springbok to 400 points. Briefly.co.za wishes him the best in his career and life endeavors.

