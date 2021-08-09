James Orsen Bakker is a famous American televangelist and convicted fraudster. His preaching and teaching have impacted the lives of many across the world. But who is the woman behind this celebrity televangelist? Meet Lori Bakker, the adorable wife to James. She is also a celebrated American televangelist, author, and motivational speaker. Below is everything you would love to know about her that concerns her career, marriage life, private life, and much more.

How old is Lori Bakker? Lori was born on August 30, 1957. She is 63 years as of 2021. She is a celebrated American televangelist, author, and motivational speaker. Photo: @Beth

Source: Instagram

Lori has spent the majority of her free time sharing positivity. She has dedicated a significant portion of her life to working towards the spiritual upliftment of distressed people, especially women. She is the founder of Lori's House, which offers spiritual nourishment and assistance to pregnant women and those who have undergone the pain of abortion.

Lori Bakker profiles

Birth name: Lori Beth Graham

Lori Beth Graham Name: Lori Bakker

Lori Bakker Birthday: August 30, 1957

August 30, 1957 Lori Bakker age : 63 Years (As of 2021)

: 63 Years (As of 2021) Gender: Female

Female Sun Sign : Virgo

: Virgo Born In: United States

United States Raised: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Famous As : Former Televangelist, Speaker, author

: Former Televangelist, Speaker, author Husband : James Orsen Bakker

: James Orsen Bakker Brother : Mark Graham

: Mark Graham Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Lori Bakker Instagram: @lori.bakker

@lori.bakker Lori Bakker net worth: $500,000- $1 million

Lori Bakker early life

Is Lori Bakker related to Billy Graham? No. They are not related. But, she has a brother named Mark Graham. Photo: @Beth

Source: Instagram

She was born Lori Beth Graham and she was raised in a middle-class family in Phoenix, Arizona. She was brought up in a religious family, and her parents ensured they, together with her brother, always attended Church. But, the religious upbringing did not stop her from engaging in a life of partying and drugs during her early teen years.

Lori Bakker's first husband

Her life revolved around partying, drugs, and sex. At age 17, she fell in love with a man whom she later married. It was an abusive relationship that saw her beaten and brutally abused. In one instance, she was beaten and wounded the day before her wedding. She stayed in the abusive marriage for ten years before she called it quits.

Lori Bakker's abortions

She has had five abortions in the past. Her last abortion was a complicated case that left her unable to bear a child for the rest of her life. By the age of 22, she had a total hysterectomy. To escape all the pain, she resorted to drugs again.

Is Lori Bakker married to Jim Bakker?

Bakker has dedicated a significant portion of her life to working towards the spiritual upliftment of distressed people, especially women. Photo: @Beth

Source: Instagram

The two have been happily married since September 4, 1998. This amazing couple met in Los Angeles International Church, where Lori had been given a special invitation to speak and minister. At the time they met, Jim had then completed his 5-year sentence for a case of fraudulence. Previously, Jim was married to Tammy Faye LaValley, his first wife. Jim and Tammy had two children, Tammy Sue and Jamie Charles.

Lori Bakker's children

In 2002, the couple adopted five beautiful children, Nina, Morgan, Michelle, Nicks, and Kelli. She is also the stepmother of Jim's children from his previous marriage. Thus, the couple lives together as a close-knit family.

A new life

In 1989, during Easter Sunday, she made a life-changing decision by joining the Phoenix First Assembly of God. First, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and personal saviour. Then, she started a new and higher journey of spiritual nourishment and growth by enrolling in a Master's Commission discipleship program. She earned her credentials in the program in 1991 and continued with her service there for ten years.

In 1994, she started an organization, Mourning to Joy Ministry, supporting and motivating women dealing with post-abortion paid and trauma. She also founded Lori's House, which creates supportive homes for pregnant women in difficult situations.

For her continued support and dedicated service to the Lord through the Church, she received an honorary invitation to speak and minister at the Los Angeles International Church, also known as The Dream Center. There, she met her future husband, Jim Bakker, who made a significant impact on her life.

Jim and Lori Bakker's show

She is a celebrated American televangelist, author, and motivational speaker. Photo: @Beth

Source: Instagram

While the couple was still ministering in Camp of Hope, Florida, they were offered the chance to relocate to Branson, Missouri, to begin The Jim Bakker Show. With the help of others, they established the show and continued to host a one-hour daily TV program that aired worldwide.

How much is Lori Bakker worth?

What is Jim Bakker's net worth? Unfortunately, it is not easy to give their actual worth due to the nature of their career that they have pursued over the years in Christian ministry and evangelism. However, the couple has a guesstimated net worth that ranges between $500,000-$1 million.

Despite past hardships, Lori Bakker has never given up on the path that God laid out for her. She is now using her story of restoration and faith to speak to audiences on her new show Life with Lori. Her story is a great inspiration to many. Briefly.co.za wishes her the very best in her life and her journey as a church minister.

READ ALSO: Thabo Mabogwane aka Smol: bio, family, love life, P.O.B, profile, facts

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on August 8, 2021, about Thabo Mabogwane, aka Smol's biography. Who is Thabo Mabogwane? He is a South African musician better known as Thabo Smol. He is one half of Black Motion, an Afro-house music band with DJ Robert Mohasana.

How old is he? The Black Motion star was born on 24th April 1986 in Soshanguve, north Pretoria, where he was raised. He is 35 years old in 2021. So what is his net worth? Get that and much more in this article.

Source: Briefly.co.za