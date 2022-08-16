Who is Courtney Vogel? Age, children, spouse, nationality, height, profiles, net worth
The 2000s saw movies that became cult classics, like Grind, The Texas Chainsaw Massare, The Help and Poseidon, among others. Although all of these movies range in genre, and one thing they have in common is that the talented actor Mike Vogel stars in them. So, what all do we know about him and his wife, Courtney Vogel?
We may already know that Mike is a famous actor, but who is Mike Vogel's wife exactly? Before we further detail her, here is some basic information we could find from sources like Courtney Vogel’s Wikipedia and other online resources.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Courtney Renee Vogel (née Raborg)
|Nickname
|Courtney
|Date of birth
|5 February 1978
|Age
|44 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Birthplace
|New York City, USA (rumoured)
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Christian
|Current residence
|Nashville, Tennessee, USA
|Current nationality
|American
|Martial status
|Married
|Ethnicity
|German, Jewish, and Dutch descent
|Gender
|Female
|Weight
|57 kgs
|Height
|170 cm
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Green-grey
|Parents
|Unknown
|Children
|Three (Cassy Renee, Charlee B., Gabriel James)
|Profession
|Model
|Education
|Unknown
|Native language
|English
|Net worth
|$500,000
|Social media pages
|None known
As seen in the profile summary, certain aspects of her life remain in mystery, mainly regarding details about her early life, upbringing and family. Besides those facts, we could find other bits of information that multiple sources seemed to confirm. Here are some more in-depth details on what we know regarding her life.
Courtney Vogel’s age
As of August 2022, the private star is 44 years old. For those wondering how old Michael Vogel is, he is currently 43 years old.
Courtney Vogel’s nationality
Although she is a born and bred American by nationality, the star is said to have German, Jewish, and Dutch descent.
Courtney Vogel’s height
As her profession is modelling, she stands at 170 cm. Taking that into consideration, how tall is Mike Vogel? Her famous partner is 178 cm tall.
Courtney Vogel’s wedding
Her wedding ceremony to Michael took place in January 2003, the same year his movie Grind came out, making him more recognisable within Hollywood. The duo have been happily in love ever since.
Courtney Vogel’s children
The model shares three children with her husband: Cassy Renee, Charlee B. and Gabriel James. The pair currently live in Nashville, Tennessee, where they raise their three children in more low-key living.
Courtney Vogel’s movies
As mentioned earlier, she is a professional model and not considered an actress. There is a question about Courtney Vogel’s photography as there is a photographer of the same name, but it is not her. She did have a minor supporting role in his movie, Grind. Her husband is a big-time actor that has become more recognisable. So, what did Mike Vogel play? Here is a list of the films and TV shows where he features.
Courtney Vogel’s net worth
Thanks to her successful modelling career and other professional endeavours, she has an estimated net worth of $500,000.
Courtney Vogel’s profiles
Courtney Vogel’s LinkedIn cannot be found, and it is assumed she does not have a profile on the platform. Courtney Vogel’s Instagram and Twitter pages also do not seem to exist, or she takes great lengths to keep her profiles anonymous/unknown.
Courtney Vogel may not be as well known to the public as her actor husband, but she seemingly enjoys life out of the limelight in Nashville with their pair's three children.
