The 2000s saw movies that became cult classics, like Grind, The Texas Chainsaw Massare, The Help and Poseidon, among others. Although all of these movies range in genre, and one thing they have in common is that the talented actor Mike Vogel stars in them. So, what all do we know about him and his wife, Courtney Vogel?

The model accompanies Mike to various red carpet events. Photo: @MikeVogelCom and @Mike_Vogel on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We may already know that Mike is a famous actor, but who is Mike Vogel's wife exactly? Before we further detail her, here is some basic information we could find from sources like Courtney Vogel’s Wikipedia and other online resources.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Courtney Renee Vogel (née Raborg) Nickname Courtney Date of birth 5 February 1978 Age 44 years old Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace New York City, USA ( rumoured Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Current nationality American Martial status Married Ethnicity German, Jewish, and Dutch descent Gender Female Weight 57 kgs Height 170 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green-grey Parents Unknown Children Three (Cassy Renee, Charlee B., Gabriel James) Profession Model Education Unknown Native language English Net worth $500,000 Social media pages None known

As seen in the profile summary, certain aspects of her life remain in mystery, mainly regarding details about her early life, upbringing and family. Besides those facts, we could find other bits of information that multiple sources seemed to confirm. Here are some more in-depth details on what we know regarding her life.

Courtney Vogel’s age

As of August 2022, the private star is 44 years old. For those wondering how old Michael Vogel is, he is currently 43 years old.

Courtney Vogel’s nationality

Although she is a born and bred American by nationality, the star is said to have German, Jewish, and Dutch descent.

The duo have been happily married since 2003 and have been going strong. Photo: @MikeVogel and Lavinia Drama on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Courtney Vogel’s height

As her profession is modelling, she stands at 170 cm. Taking that into consideration, how tall is Mike Vogel? Her famous partner is 178 cm tall.

Courtney Vogel’s wedding

Her wedding ceremony to Michael took place in January 2003, the same year his movie Grind came out, making him more recognisable within Hollywood. The duo have been happily in love ever since.

Courtney Vogel’s children

The model shares three children with her husband: Cassy Renee, Charlee B. and Gabriel James. The pair currently live in Nashville, Tennessee, where they raise their three children in more low-key living.

Courtney Vogel’s movies

As mentioned earlier, she is a professional model and not considered an actress. There is a question about Courtney Vogel’s photography as there is a photographer of the same name, but it is not her. She did have a minor supporting role in his movie, Grind. Her husband is a big-time actor that has become more recognisable. So, what did Mike Vogel play? Here is a list of the films and TV shows where he features.

Triangle

S*x/Life

American Horror Story

Collection

Fantasy Island

Secret Obsession

The Amendment

The Brave

Battle of the Sexes

The Case for Christ

Adult Interference

Lost and Found Part Two: The Cross

Lost and Found Part One: The Hunter

Childhood's End

Under the Dome

The Boy

In My Dreams

Jake Squared

McCanick

Bates Motel

Living Loaded

Pan Am

Heaven's Rain

What's Your Number?

The Help

Miami Medical

She's Out of My League

Blue Valentine

Empire State

Open Graves

Across the Hall

Criminal Minds

Cloverfield

The Deaths of Ian Stone

Caffeine

Poseidon

Rumor Has It...

Supercross

Havoc

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Grounded for Life

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Wuthering Heights

Grind

Courtney Vogel’s net worth

Thanks to her successful modelling career and other professional endeavours, she has an estimated net worth of $500,000.

Courtney Vogel’s profiles

Courtney Vogel’s LinkedIn cannot be found, and it is assumed she does not have a profile on the platform. Courtney Vogel’s Instagram and Twitter pages also do not seem to exist, or she takes great lengths to keep her profiles anonymous/unknown.

Courtney Vogel may not be as well known to the public as her actor husband, but she seemingly enjoys life out of the limelight in Nashville with their pair's three children.

