Who is Devawn Moreno? Age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Devawn Moreno was relatively unknown to the public until her secret affair with an American gospel musician, Israel Houghton, became an open secret in the media. She has continued to become a topic of discourse regarding marital infidelity because the man she committed adultery with was not just an ardent follower of Christianity whose doctrine frowns upon their illicit affair; he was a married man with grown-up children.

Singer Israel Houghton performs onstage during the Welcome to Maverick City tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Getty Images

Whenever Devawn Moreno is being discussed concerning her relationship with Israel Houghton, she is casually referred to as a mistress. Still, it is important to note that this mistress shares two children with the man. The man's marriage suffered for their atrocities, but Devawn's kids were well taken care of through the American child support system.

Devawn Moreno's profiles and bio

Full name Devawn Moreno Gender Female Current residence United States of America Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Ex-partner Israel Houghton Children 2

Background information

There is no clue of Devawn Moreno's age on the internet, and she has somehow managed to keep some of her business away from the curious eyes of the public. But unfortunately, too, the same goes for all other aspects of her life as there is no information about her parents, siblings, where she was born and her educational history.

Devawn Moreno's career

Nothing is known about what Devawn does for an actual living before, during, and after her secret romance with Israel Kingston was exposed.

Personal life

Devawn Moreno was embroiled in a romantic scandal a couple of years ago; she was exposed as the mistress of the famous American gospel artist Israel Houghton.

This was a rude shock to the friends and especially the immediate family of the man she had seen in secret. Israel had been cheating on his wife all the time.

But then, who was Israel Houghton's first wife? The musician was married to Meleasa, who was also in the business of making godly music. The lovebirds were acquainted at a church event in Pittsburgh, and a couple of dates later, they were finally married in 1994. The union produced three children: Lillie, Mariah, and Sonny.

Mariah Houghton and Adriene Bailon with Israel Houghton.

Source: Instagram

About 20 years into their marriage, however, the somewhat perfect marriage was turned on its head when Israel confessed to being a cheater and having failed and sinned in his marriage.

Israel and Meleasa parted ways in 2015, and their divorce process was completed on 22nd February 2016. The public also discovered that Devawn Moreno's children, Kingston and Khristian, were fathered by Israel.

There is no Devawn Moreno husband in the picture yet, at least, as far as the public is concerned. She is casually referred to as the mistress of Israel, and it is unknown whether she has settled down with him.

She once filed a child support suit against her husband, but the court threw it out because it was discovered that she had given false information. The man she was suing was already doing everything a child support system would have wanted him to do and more.

After Israel's marriage with Meleasa ended, he married another woman in under a year. The woman he fell in love with was Adrienne Bailon. The two married in August 2016 after dating for a couple of months.

Many folks soon began speculating that Meleasa was the wedge that drove Israel's first marriage apart, but the latter insisted that it was far from the truth. According to him, he had only started talking to Adrienne after he started the divorce process with his first wife.

Are Adrienne and Israel still together?

Yes, they are. They have been married since 2016 and will celebrate their sixth anniversary in 2022. Adrienne Bailon, however, told an interviewer that she had been extra careful during her courtship with Israel. She said her family believed that the man was still married and asked him to show her proof that he was getting a divorce, and he showed her the papers in the works.

This was not enough for Adriene, and she took precautions of her own by putting a recording device in Israel's car to find out if he was fooling around with her since that was the only reason he was getting a divorce in the first place.

Israel Houghton and Adrienne Bailon attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Her little investigation paid off and returned to prove that Israel was not talking to or seeing any other women. Instead, according to her, the man was just composing songs in his car, unaware of the secretly planted recording device there.

How old is Israel Houghton?

Devawn's former partner was born on 19th May 1971, which makes him 51 years old in 2022.

Devawn Moreno's net worth

There are no details of any businesses related to Devawn Moreno to help her generate revenue. As a result, her net worth remains in the dark like most aspects of her life.

On the other hand, Devawn's former partner and father of her two children is a wealthy man by financial standards. What is Israel Houghton's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American gospel artist is worth about $8 million.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Devawn Moreno's height is unknown; the same goes for her weight and the rest of her body measurements.

Social media presence

There are no verifiable accounts on social media platforms linked to Devawn Moreno. However, her babies' daddy is a hot shot on Instagram with over 600,000 followers, and he is equally verified on Twitter, with close to 200,000 followers.

Devawn Moreno is one of those who become popular in the spotlight of people they have associated with. Although her popularity in the media space comes with an amount of controversy, she has managed to stay low-key with the results of her relationship with Israel Houghton.

