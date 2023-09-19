Nicole Lampson is a celebrity wife who came to the limelight following her marriage to Scott Cliftoni, an American actor and musician best known for his work in the soap opera genre. Clifton has gained recognition for his roles in several popular soap operas, including The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital.

Clifton and Nicole dated for five years and tied the knot on October 20, 2012. Nicole Lampson's wedding was held in Malibu Hills. Photo: @Clifton (modified by author)

Even after getting media attention and fame, Nicole Lampson chose to be infamous and live a private life. Lampson is not a prominent public figure, and she tends to keep a lower profile than her ex-husband, a well-known actor and musician.

Nicole Lampson's profiles and bio

Full name Nicole Lampson Nickname Nikki Birth date November 29, 1983 Age 39 years (As of 2023) Birth sign Sagittarius Birthplace Simi Valley, California Country United States Nationality American Eyes colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Scott Clifton Child Ford Robert Clifton College California State University Famous as Scott Clifton's ex-wife

What is Nicole Lampson's age?

Nikki was born on November 29, 1983, in Simi Valley, California, in the United States of America. Nicole is 39 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality.

Scott and his family attend Diono Presents Inaugural A Day of Thanks and Giving Event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 19, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Stefanie Keenan

Who is Nicole Lampson married to?

Nikki is currently single. She was previously married to The Bold and the Beautiful actor Scott Clifton. They dated for five years and tied the knot on October 20, 2012. Nicole Lampson's wedding was held in Malibu Hills.

Nicole Lampson's divorce

Amid the sad news, Clifton had the following remarks for his spouse:

Nikki remains my best friend in the world, my partner in crime, and my closest confidant, and the decision has only deepened our love and respect for one another.

Does Scott Clifton have any children?

Clifton and his wife, Nicole Lampson, have one child together. They welcomed their son, Ford Robert Clifton, into the world on May 6, 2016.

Nicole is currently pursuing her journey as a single woman. Photo: @Clifton (modified by author)

Nicole Lampson's career

Nicole has worked as a Human Factors Consultant in Northbridge, California, since 2010. However, she took a break to care for her son, Ford Clifton.

She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology in 2009. In 2015, she graduated with a master's in human factors and applied psychology from California State University, Northridge.

Scott Clifton's career

Clifton has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, primarily as an actor and musician. Here's an overview of his career:

Early career

Scott began his career in the entertainment industry as a teenager and gained experience in acting, singing, and songwriting. His early roles included appearances in commercials and television series.

Breakthrough

Clifton gained recognition in the soap opera when he joined the One Life to Live cast in 2009. He portrayed the character Schuyler Joplin.

cast in 2009. He portrayed the character Schuyler Joplin. Clifton's most notable role is that of Liam Spencer on the long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. He joined the series in 2010 and has been a central character. His portrayal of Liam has earned him critical acclaim and multiple Daytime Emmy Awards.

Clifton gained recognition for his roles in several popular soap operas, including The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital. Photo: @Clifton (modified by author)

Music career

Besides acting, Scott Clifton is a musician and songwriter. He has released music under the stage name Scott Clifton and Cliffton's Notes. His musical endeavours include writing and performing songs in various genres, including pop and rock.

Scott Clifton's songs

Here are some of the songs he has released:

Mannequin

A Song That Never Ends

Roslyn

The Inside Out

Love Song

Awards and recognition

Throughout his career, Clifton has received several accolades and nominations for his work in soap operas. These include:

Daytime Emmy awards

Scott has won several Daytime Emmy Awards for his performances in soap operas:

2004: Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Dillon Quartermaine in General Hospital.

2011, 2013: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Liam Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful.

2017: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Liam Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Soap Opera Digest awards

He has received multiple Soap Opera Digest awards for his work on The Bold and the Beautiful, including Outstanding Younger Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor awards.

Clifton's musical endeavours include writing and performing songs in various genres, including pop and rock. Photo: @Clifton (modified by author)

How old is Scott Clifton?

He was born on October 31, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, in the United States of America. Scott is 38 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality.

Is Scott Clifton still married?

Despite having a fairytale courtship and dream wedding, things did not go well with Scott and Nikki. In February 2023, Scott released a statement of their separation, emphasizing that separating was a mutual decision and that they were committed to each other's happiness and their son's well-being.

Above is Nicole Lampson's biography and everything about Scott Clifton's ex-spouse. The couple was regarded as a perfect match, from their engagement to their married life. She is currently pursuing her journey as a single woman.

