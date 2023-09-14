Who is Stephen Colbert's wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert? Everything to know

Evelyn McGee-Colbert is an American actress and producer best known for starring in Strangers with Candy. In addition, she is a celebrity spouse widely recognized as Stephen Colbert's wife. Stephen, a renowned comedian, actor and TV host, has won nine Primetime Emmy Awards and two Grammy Awards for his natural talent. The couple have enjoyed marital bliss for over three decades.

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert at the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

McGee-Colbert gives good meaning to the famous phrase ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her unwavering support for her husband’s career is unmatched. But beyond their marriage, there are juicy details to uncover about the celebrity wife.

Evelyn McGee-Colbert’s profile summary and bio

Full name Evelyn McGee-Colbert Nickname Evie Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 1963 Age 60 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Charleston, South Carolina, USA Current residence Montclair, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Virginia Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Stephen Colbert Children 3 Father Joseph McGee Profession Actress and producer Net worth $1 million

How old is Evelyn McGee-Colbert?

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert at the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Evelyn McGee-Colbert (aged 60 as of 2023) was born on 23 July 1963 in Charleston, South Carolina, USA. Her zodiac sign is Leo. Her father, Joseph McGee, is a prominent civil litigator who previously served in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

He is the owner of the firm Buist Moore Smythe McGee. The actress attended the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Virginia, earning a double degree in English and Drama. She graduated in 1985.

Professional career

McGee-Colbert’s acting credits demonstrate that she is more than just a celebrity wife and that she has achieved success on her own. Here are some of the films and TV shows she has starred in:

Strangers with Candy (1999)

(1999) The Chronicles of Amber (2005)

(2005) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

(2013) Alpha House (2014)

Evelyn is the executive producer of a documentary titled In & Of Itself, produced in 2020.

How much is Evelyn McGee-Colbert’s net worth?

Evelyn McGee-Colbert and TV personality Stephen Colbert at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

According to Married Biography, Evelyn has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as an actress and producer.

Evelyn McGee-Colbert’s profiles

The South Carolina native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who is Stephen Colbert?

Colbert gained notoriety for hosting the satirical Comedy Central program The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014. He has also hosted the CBS talk program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert since September 2015.

As an actor, Stephen has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Film Year Missing Persons 1993 Spin City 1996 Random Play 1999 Crank Yankers 2002 Nobody Knows Anything! 2003 The Great New Wonderful 2005 Bewitched 2005 Strangers with Candy 2006 The Love Guru 2008 Monsters vs. Aliens 2009 Company 2011 The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug 2013 Mr. Peabody & Sherman 2014 Too Funny to Fall 2017 In & Of Itself 2020

Stephen Colbert’s age

Actress Evelyn McGee-Colbert and talk show host Stephen Colbert at the Life, Animated opening night screening and Q&A at The Wellmont Theatre. Photo: Jim Spellman

Stephen Colbert (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 13 May 1964 in Washington, D.C., USA. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

How did Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert meet?

The duo met in 1990 at the Spoleto Festival in South Carolina. At the time, Stephen had returned to his hometown to make a decision after his then-girlfriend gave him a marriage ultimatum. After talking to his mother, he concluded he was not ready for marriage.

Colbert later accompanied his mother to the festival where he met Evelyn. It was love at first sight for the lovebirds who exchanged nuptials on 9 October 1993. The couple have been happily married for thirty years.

Does Stephen Colbert have children?

Stephen and his wife share three children who have followed in their footsteps by choosing careers in the entertainment industry. Their oldest child and only daughter, Madeline, was born in 1995. She is an actress.

The duo’s first son, Peter ( born in 1998), is a producer and director known for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and At the Crossroads Down Yonder. Their last child, John (born in 2002), is an on-screen star who starred in Cardboard by Your Name and Real Detective.

US comedian Stephen Colbert and his wife, actress Evelyn McGee-Colbert, at the Los Angeles Showtime Emmy Eve Nominees Celebration. Photo: Lisa O'Connor

Stephen Colbert’s net worth

Some sources pen Stephen’s net worth at $75 million as of 2023. He allegedly bags $15 million annually from hosting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Stephen Colbert’s wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, is an actress and producer. Although she is not as famous as her husband, Evelyn has always supported his career and helped him grow into the successful host he is today.

