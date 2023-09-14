Who is Stephen Colbert's wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert? Everything to know
Evelyn McGee-Colbert is an American actress and producer best known for starring in Strangers with Candy. In addition, she is a celebrity spouse widely recognized as Stephen Colbert's wife. Stephen, a renowned comedian, actor and TV host, has won nine Primetime Emmy Awards and two Grammy Awards for his natural talent. The couple have enjoyed marital bliss for over three decades.
McGee-Colbert gives good meaning to the famous phrase ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her unwavering support for her husband’s career is unmatched. But beyond their marriage, there are juicy details to uncover about the celebrity wife.
Evelyn McGee-Colbert’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Evelyn McGee-Colbert
|Nickname
|Evie
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|23 July 1963
|Age
|60 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|Charleston, South Carolina, USA
|Current residence
|Montclair, New Jersey, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|University of Virginia
|Height in feet
|5’5’’
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Stephen Colbert
|Children
|3
|Father
|Joseph McGee
|Profession
|Actress and producer
|Net worth
|$1 million
How old is Evelyn McGee-Colbert?
Evelyn McGee-Colbert (aged 60 as of 2023) was born on 23 July 1963 in Charleston, South Carolina, USA. Her zodiac sign is Leo. Her father, Joseph McGee, is a prominent civil litigator who previously served in the South Carolina House of Representatives.
He is the owner of the firm Buist Moore Smythe McGee. The actress attended the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Virginia, earning a double degree in English and Drama. She graduated in 1985.
Professional career
McGee-Colbert’s acting credits demonstrate that she is more than just a celebrity wife and that she has achieved success on her own. Here are some of the films and TV shows she has starred in:
- Strangers with Candy (1999)
- The Chronicles of Amber (2005)
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
- Alpha House (2014)
Evelyn is the executive producer of a documentary titled In & Of Itself, produced in 2020.
How much is Evelyn McGee-Colbert’s net worth?
According to Married Biography, Evelyn has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as an actress and producer.
Evelyn McGee-Colbert’s profiles
The South Carolina native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Who is Stephen Colbert?
Colbert gained notoriety for hosting the satirical Comedy Central program The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014. He has also hosted the CBS talk program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert since September 2015.
As an actor, Stephen has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:
|Film
|Year
|Missing Persons
|1993
|Spin City
|1996
|Random Play
|1999
|Crank Yankers
|2002
|Nobody Knows Anything!
|2003
|The Great New Wonderful
|2005
|Bewitched
|2005
|Strangers with Candy
|2006
|The Love Guru
|2008
|Monsters vs. Aliens
|2009
|Company
|2011
|The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
|2013
|Mr. Peabody & Sherman
|2014
|Too Funny to Fall
|2017
|In & Of Itself
|2020
Stephen Colbert’s age
Stephen Colbert (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 13 May 1964 in Washington, D.C., USA. His zodiac sign is Taurus.
How did Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert meet?
The duo met in 1990 at the Spoleto Festival in South Carolina. At the time, Stephen had returned to his hometown to make a decision after his then-girlfriend gave him a marriage ultimatum. After talking to his mother, he concluded he was not ready for marriage.
Colbert later accompanied his mother to the festival where he met Evelyn. It was love at first sight for the lovebirds who exchanged nuptials on 9 October 1993. The couple have been happily married for thirty years.
Does Stephen Colbert have children?
Stephen and his wife share three children who have followed in their footsteps by choosing careers in the entertainment industry. Their oldest child and only daughter, Madeline, was born in 1995. She is an actress.
The duo’s first son, Peter ( born in 1998), is a producer and director known for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and At the Crossroads Down Yonder. Their last child, John (born in 2002), is an on-screen star who starred in Cardboard by Your Name and Real Detective.
Stephen Colbert’s net worth
Some sources pen Stephen’s net worth at $75 million as of 2023. He allegedly bags $15 million annually from hosting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Stephen Colbert’s wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, is an actress and producer. Although she is not as famous as her husband, Evelyn has always supported his career and helped him grow into the successful host he is today.
