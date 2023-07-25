Everything known about Chelsea Noble, Kirk Cameron's wife
Chelsea Noble (born Nancy Mueller) is an American on-screen star and celebrity spouse best known as Kirk Cameron's wife. She gained notoriety for starring in the television sitcom Growing Pains (1989-1992). Kirk, a renowned actor, TV host and evangelist, is widely recognized as the co-founder of The Firefly Foundation. The duo has been married for over three decades and enjoys marital bliss.
The couple has co-starred in several films, including Left Behind, A Little Piece of Heaven and Mercy Rule. However, besides Chelsea's marriage to a celebrity, there are juicy details to uncover about her.
Chelsea Noble's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Chelsea Noble
|Nickname
|Chelsea
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|4 December 1964
|Age
|59 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Birthplace
|Cheektowaga, New York, USA
|Current residence
|Agoura Hills, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|State University of New York at Geneseo
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in kilograms
|52
|Weight in pounds
|115
|Body measurements in inches
|32-26-32
|Shoe size
|8 (US)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Kirk Cameron
|Children
|6
|Parents
|Fred and Irene Mueller
|Siblings
|David Mueller
|Profession
|Actress
|Years active
|1988-present
|Net worth
|$10 million
How old is Chelsea Noble?
Chelsea Noble (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 4 December 1964 in Cheektowaga, New York, USA. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Noble's parents, Fred and Irene Mueller, raised her alongside her sibling David. Regarding her education, Chelsea attended the State University of New York at Geneseo.
Chelsea Noble height
The celebrity wife stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs 115 pounds (52 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-26-32 inches. Chelsea wears a size 8 (US) shoe and has dark brown hair and eyes.
Did John Stamos date Chelsea Noble?
Noble and American actor and musician John Stamos began dating in December 1987 and parted ways after three months in March 1988. The reason for their separation remains a mystery.
Professional career
Kirk Cameron's wife made her career debut in 1988, appearing in the TV show Days of Our Lives. Some of her other acting credits include:
- Cheers (1989)
- Booker (1989)
- Instant Karma (1990)
- Doogie Howser, M.D. (1993)
- Star Struck (1994)
- Kirk (1995-1996)
- Seinfeld (1997)
- You Lucky Dog (1998)
- Fireproof (2008)
How much is Chelsea Noble's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the New York native has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career.
Chelsea Noble profiles
The Hollywood star is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.
Who is Kirk Cameron?
With a career spanning over four decades, Cameron has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. They include:
|Film
|Year
|Goliath Awaits
|1981
|Two marriages
|1983
|The Best of Times
|1986
|Listen to Me
|1989
|The Birth of Jesus
|1998
|Touched by an Angel
|2001
|Family Law
|2002
|Saving Christmas
|2014
|Extraordinary
|2017
|Connect
|2018
How did Kirk Cameron and Chelsea Noble meet?
The couple met on the set of Full House when Kirk was visiting his little sister Candace. They later co-starred on Growing Pains together and started dating. The duo tied the knot on 21 July 1991 in Cheektowaga, New York, USA.
They share four adopted children of mixed races: Jack, Isabella, Ahna and Luke. In addition, Kirk and his wife have two biological children: Olivia Rose and James Thomas.
Kirk Cameron's net worth
As of 2023, Kirk's net worth is pegged at $12 million. His earnings primarily come from his career as an actor, evangelist and TV personality.
Chelsea Noble is a Hollywood star famously known as Kirk Cameron's wife. She is a household name in the entertainment industry thanks to her natural talent and zeal.
READ ALSO: Who is Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife? Everything to know
Briefly recently published an article about Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife. Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer and producer.
Although the couple maintains a high degree of love life privacy, they have been together for a while now.
Source: Briefly News