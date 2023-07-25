Everything known about Chelsea Noble, Kirk Cameron's wife

Chelsea Noble (born Nancy Mueller) is an American on-screen star and celebrity spouse best known as Kirk Cameron's wife. She gained notoriety for starring in the television sitcom Growing Pains (1989-1992). Kirk, a renowned actor, TV host and evangelist, is widely recognized as the co-founder of The Firefly Foundation. The duo has been married for over three decades and enjoys marital bliss.

The couple has co-starred in several films, including Left Behind, A Little Piece of Heaven and Mercy Rule. However, besides Chelsea's marriage to a celebrity, there are juicy details to uncover about her.

Chelsea Noble's profile summary and bio

Full name Chelsea Noble Nickname Chelsea Gender Female Date of birth 4 December 1964 Age 59 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Cheektowaga, New York, USA Current residence Agoura Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater State University of New York at Geneseo Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 52 Weight in pounds 115 Body measurements in inches 32-26-32 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kirk Cameron Children 6 Parents Fred and Irene Mueller Siblings David Mueller Profession Actress Years active 1988-present Net worth $10 million

How old is Chelsea Noble?

Chelsea Noble (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 4 December 1964 in Cheektowaga, New York, USA. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Noble's parents, Fred and Irene Mueller, raised her alongside her sibling David. Regarding her education, Chelsea attended the State University of New York at Geneseo.

Chelsea Noble height

The celebrity wife stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs 115 pounds (52 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-26-32 inches. Chelsea wears a size 8 (US) shoe and has dark brown hair and eyes.

Did John Stamos date Chelsea Noble?

Noble and American actor and musician John Stamos began dating in December 1987 and parted ways after three months in March 1988. The reason for their separation remains a mystery.

Professional career

Kirk Cameron's wife made her career debut in 1988, appearing in the TV show Days of Our Lives. Some of her other acting credits include:

Cheers (1989)

(1989) Booker (1989)

(1989) Instant Karma (1990)

(1990) Doogie Howser, M.D. (1993)

(1993) Star Struck (1994)

(1994) Kirk (1995-1996)

(1995-1996) Seinfeld (1997)

(1997) You Lucky Dog (1998)

(1998) Fireproof (2008)

How much is Chelsea Noble's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the New York native has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career.

Chelsea Noble profiles

The Hollywood star is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Who is Kirk Cameron?

With a career spanning over four decades, Cameron has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. They include:

Film Year Goliath Awaits 1981 Two marriages 1983 The Best of Times 1986 Listen to Me 1989 The Birth of Jesus 1998 Touched by an Angel 2001 Family Law 2002 Saving Christmas 2014 Extraordinary 2017 Connect 2018

How did Kirk Cameron and Chelsea Noble meet?

The couple met on the set of Full House when Kirk was visiting his little sister Candace. They later co-starred on Growing Pains together and started dating. The duo tied the knot on 21 July 1991 in Cheektowaga, New York, USA.

They share four adopted children of mixed races: Jack, Isabella, Ahna and Luke. In addition, Kirk and his wife have two biological children: Olivia Rose and James Thomas.

Kirk Cameron's net worth

As of 2023, Kirk's net worth is pegged at $12 million. His earnings primarily come from his career as an actor, evangelist and TV personality.

Chelsea Noble is a Hollywood star famously known as Kirk Cameron's wife. She is a household name in the entertainment industry thanks to her natural talent and zeal.

