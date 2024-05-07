A clip of thieves trying to break into a house shocked many people on the internet, and the video went viral

The footage gained a massive attraction on social media, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and many comments

Netizens reacted to the video as they flocked to the comments to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A group of men tried their luck to rob a house in a now-viral video which is making rounds online.

A viral video shows thieves attempting to break into a house. Image: Vuvu Videos

Source: Twitter

Thugs try to break in

The footage shared by Vuvu Videos on Twitter, now known as X, shows four men trying to break into someone's home. The attempt was captured on a CCTV camera. The thugs first tried lifting the garage door until they were interrupted by their alleged accomplice, who was in a taxi.

One of the gents informed the person in the taxi to drive off as they continued their mission. They could not succeed in pulling the garage door open, so they entered through another pathway. At the same time, one of them remained behind to keep guard.

As the video progressed, the three men returned and began trying to pull the garage door again until they were frightened by something prompting them to run away so quickly.

The clip captured the attention of many people online, which sparked conversations about safety in South Africa. It clocked over 390K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Online users weigh in on the attempted robbery

The clip left many people in their feelings as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the attempted robbery while others shared what they would have done.

Lawd Tsm said:

"I bet these guys got information of what is inside the house... ain't no way 4 ppl come armed for a small score."

@ArvindVallabh added:

"I like the way taxis are driving criminals around to rob houses."

Sthugen wrote:

"Imagine having your privacy invaded like this when you are home with your kids, and you can’t even protect them."

Viral video shows highway robbery in Cape Town captured by drone

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a man robbing someone on the highway has gone viral, leaving many people in shock on the internet.

One man thought he got away with crime after he robbed someone on the road. The footage shared on the video platform by @grantblanckenberg shows a man standing on one of the highways in Cape Town. As the clip progresses, the man crosses the road and stops at a gry car where he began his mission.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News