One video shows a gutsy gent stealing in broad daylight and the video went viral on Facebook

The man decided to take a street sign and got caught on camera slipping the pole out of the ground

People tried to figure out why he was stealing the random object and speculated about his intentions

A post of a gent stealing left South Africans with questions. The thief's target was a yield road sign.

The video got some attention from online users who were curious about why he wanted the sign. People came up with different theories explaining the theft of the road sign.

SA reacts to man caught on camera stealing yield sign

A Facebook post shows a man was captured on camera passing before committing a crime. The man in the clip took a yield sign out of the ground and carried it away.

A guy took a street sign on video and Mzansi tried to guess why he wanted it. Image: ethekwinisec

The video left South Africans perplexed. Crime is rampant in South Africa but people had jokes about this crime.

Deepak Jekison commented:

"At this rate we will have no country left."

Raven Dayanand commented:

"I’m surprised he didn’t fold it up and tuck it under his shirt."

Zohra Abdul Hamid commented:

"Give him credit. He did yield for a second."

Ravi Chetty commented:

"Whoever he sold that pole to, that is the source of the problem."

Shaun Tyrel Madaray commented:

"Couldn't stop him if you tried. You've got to let him go if he's coming from the right. Rules are rules."

Avinash Singh commented:

"He was frustrated with the cars not yielding buy his house . So he needed to put up signage."

Thulani Msimang commented:

"Nothing to see here, keep moving people."

Brett Clark commented:

"Not surprised."

Zoe Zozo commented:

"This is just mad."

