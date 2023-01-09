A man pulled a hilarious prank on his unsuspecting wife who believed everything he was saying

The lady was worried when her husband told her that a car spark plug was actually one of the most important parts of the car and she damaged it

People were impressed and praised the man for being convincing with his fake explanation about the spark plug

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One woman got fooled into believing that a car spark plug was something more important. People wear in stitches over the hilarious prank by her husband.

A woman's hubby told her a car's gearbox was a spark plug and she believed him. Image: @tasingo

Source: Twitter

People commented with jokes about how his wife believed every word he was saying. Things got even funnier when the couple's son joined in.

Wife gets convinced spark plug is gearbox by husband and son

A video by @tasingo went viral which shows a man making his wife think that the spark plug from the car it's actually a gearbox. In the clip, he says that the gearbox is ruined and should have been silver instead of black. The lady's bae then continues to tell her that they must replace it for R3 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Couples' content is often a big hit on the socials. Online users were in stitches by the time the son joined in to trick his mum. Peeps cracked jokes over how the dad was the most convincing.

@SiphesihleInn19 commented:

"This is unforgivable."

@lindamkhonto_24 commented:

"I don't have a car mara this thing is called a spark plug!"

@thato_lufuno commented:

"The timer killed it, the accent."

@ThamiDeepTee commented:

"This must be classified as a crime, you guys must be arrested for this. Yerr."

@deo_mot commented:

"Daddy and Kgosi won't see heaven."

"These kids are gonna kill us": Lady's dad melts hearts after scholarship prank

Briefly News previously reported that a woman lied in front of her dad to see his reaction. People were amazed she kept a straight face while doing a TikTok trend.

The lady's father was so wholesome that he went viral. People only had good things to say about the dynamic between father and daughter in the video.

One daring content creator, @a.r.s.i.e.m.a, used her dad to participate in a TikTok trend. In the video, she pretended to apply for a scholarship but told outrageous lies about why she deserved it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News