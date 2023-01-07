A little boy wowed many internet users with his domestic skills that take other children years to acquire

The toddler concentrated hard while washing the dishes and refused to stop when his dad asked him

The TikTok video currently has over 100k views and the little trooper won over fans on the platform

A toddler standing on a table and washing dishes

Source: UGC

An adorable boy is amassing a loyal following on TikTok after a video posted by @aaroman2021 of him washing dishes spread like wildfire.

The kid was standing on a small table and used a sponge scourer to scrub the dirty dishes. He looked like he was enjoying the feeling of the water running out of the tap, and stayed put when his dad told him to come down from the table.

Parents on TikTok praised the helpful boy and many encouraged the dad to give him the freedom to explore and develop his motor skills.

A few netizens said they were willing to trade their bundle of joys for the hard-working boy. Lol!

@brilliant1975 wrote:

"Very young and already helpful, too cute."

gagaca643 shared:

"It's reassuring to know that my son my is not the only one. He does the same thing with a chair."

@dyrkg89ekce4 said:

"He seems to enjoy doing the cleaning. At the same time, it allows him to play with the water."

@lylifee mentioned:

"Don't scold him he wants to help. "

@mab016 added:

"His future wife will be lucky to have him he's amazing."

@angedayane0 asked:

"How do you want him to leave while there's still work in the kitchen to do?"

@joy.0815 said:

"Sir he's so cute I'm hiring him if he wants to experiment with water like all children."

@louisamakh5 shared:

"I used to do this when I was 3, and it never stopped. Today I'm manic."

