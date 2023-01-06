Father Finds Clever Way To Look After Baby When Mother Is Away, People Post Mixed Reactions: “Brilliant Idea”
- A father took to social media to share how he keeps his baby in sight and still in the absence of the mother
- The TikTok video showing his clever trick went viral and people were stunned by the man's out-of-the-box idea
- The dad's method got a lot of mixed reviews from TikTokkers with some saying it's a brilliant idea
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
People have different parenting styles and many use the TikTok platform to share their knowledge and learn from others.
One dad tweaked a conventional technique used by moms, mostly in Africa, of wrapping their babies on their backs.
He got a mannequin to carry his baby for him and the baby's expression had people dying from laughter on TikTok.
The ancient method is a trusted way to keep babies in place and comfortable and it's also great for bonding.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
In the video posted by @onyinye_3, the playful dad kept referring to his daughter as a princess and urged her not to go anywhere.
Female netizens joked that fathers could not be trusted to care for their children without the mother's supervision.
@timababe1 said:
"Her face is like when mummy comes, I will tell her everything."
@smartj3040 stated:
"Don't ever leave babies with their dads alone."
@sarahodubela496 wrote:
"The baby looking at him like are you serious right now."
@fbnhairuk asked:
"How did this man get this baby onto the mannequin? The energy he took to do this he could have just put her on his back."
@k5mb1 mentioned:
"Mommies, please don't trust your babies with soccer generation."
Mom pranks little girl with TikTok filter and her shock in funny video goes viral: "She is so confused"
@reenagini posted:
"The look on the baby's face is priceless."
@yaasedi added:
"My princess part killed me."
@user3833160950634 said:
"I am not laughing, but it is a brilliant idea like wow."
Single mom who dropped out multiple times & lost baby daddy finally graduates with her degree, peeps inspired
Briefly News reported that a determined woman inspired many netizens after sharing her touching story of overcoming great odds to finally graduate with her degree.
Twitter user @ErinRuhnay responded to a post calling on peeps to share something they were most proud of in 2022.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News