A father took to social media to share how he keeps his baby in sight and still in the absence of the mother

The TikTok video showing his clever trick went viral and people were stunned by the man's out-of-the-box idea

The dad's method got a lot of mixed reviews from TikTokkers with some saying it's a brilliant idea

A baby wrapped around a mannequin.

Source: UGC

People have different parenting styles and many use the TikTok platform to share their knowledge and learn from others.

One dad tweaked a conventional technique used by moms, mostly in Africa, of wrapping their babies on their backs.

He got a mannequin to carry his baby for him and the baby's expression had people dying from laughter on TikTok.

The ancient method is a trusted way to keep babies in place and comfortable and it's also great for bonding.

In the video posted by @onyinye_3, the playful dad kept referring to his daughter as a princess and urged her not to go anywhere.

Female netizens joked that fathers could not be trusted to care for their children without the mother's supervision.

@timababe1 said:

"Her face is like when mummy comes, I will tell her everything."

@smartj3040 stated:

"Don't ever leave babies with their dads alone."

@sarahodubela496 wrote:

"The baby looking at him like are you serious right now."

@fbnhairuk asked:

"How did this man get this baby onto the mannequin? The energy he took to do this he could have just put her on his back."

@k5mb1 mentioned:

"Mommies, please don't trust your babies with soccer generation."

@reenagini posted:

"The look on the baby's face is priceless."

@yaasedi added:

"My princess part killed me."

@user3833160950634 said:

"I am not laughing, but it is a brilliant idea like wow."

