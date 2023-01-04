A single mother took to social media to share how she overcame various life challenges before obtaining her degree

Twitter user @ErinRuhnay shared that she dropped out of varsity several times and lost the father of her new baby

Despite the blows she was dealt, the woman never gave up and finally achieved her educational goal

A determined woman inspired many netizens after sharing her touching story of overcoming great odds to finally graduate with her degree.

A single mother overcame juggling studying, working and losing the father of her child. Image: @ErinRuhnay/Twitter

Twitter user @ErinRuhnay responded to a post calling on peeps to share something they were most proud of in 2022.

@ErinRuhnay shared that she had dropped out of school multiple times. At some point, she had to work full time while taking care of her new baby, all while battling grief from losing the father of her child.

“But I kept going and in spite of it all, this girl from East Oakland got her degree .”

There is no denying that this single mother exudes a strength that is worth celebrating. Social media users flooded her post with tons of love and admiration, commending @ErinRuhnay on her resilience.

@dojagal commented:

“Yes you are amazing and such an inspiration. Your daughter is lucky to have you ❤️.”

@DonnellKearney responded:

“Awesome and congratulations. Much continued success.”

@igotthejuice4r said:

“A story of grief, overcoming & achieving. A bay story! .”

@MsMicaLuv commented:

“Congrats!!! Town Bizness for real! Sending you much success, love & prosperity for you & baby girl moving forward.”

@californiabarby replied:

“You are beautiful and she is just so freaking cute!!!! This is such a lovely picture.”

@MoneybaggCho reacted:

“You go mama .”

