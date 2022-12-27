One woman went in to 2022 feeling like she was about to fail, however, she’s come out on top

Twitter user @mba_lee20 managed to overcome hurdles and smash all of her goals, and wants others to do the same

The inspiring post reminded people that tough times pass and their goals are still valid and attainable

There will always be uphill battles in life, you just have to learn to climb the summits and enjoy what is waiting at the top. One woman learnt that this year after conquering many challenges and turning all her dreams in to reality.

Everyone hits a brick wall in life where they feel like they will never accomplish what they set out to do. This woman wants people to know their dreams are right behind that wall, you just have to keep on going.

Twitter user @mba_lee20 shared all the amazing things she managed to tackle in 2022 despite having come into the year feeling defeated. Sis wants people to know it is possible and they can do it!

Take a look at what she achieved:

Mzansi people shower the inspiring woman with praise

Seeing what she managed to achieve is incredible! The woman’s post gave others the strength to go into the new year, ready to smash their goals.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MbaliMacu said:

“So proud of you M ♥️ you really did it.”

@Nelisiwe_music said:

“WOW, a big congratulation to you, girl”

@l_eratoo said:

“This is amazing. you’re so deserving Mbali. Well done ❤️”

@Morake_letebele said:

“You giving me hope ✨I love this for you, congratulations ”

@MadlalaSeaps said:

“Well done honey ”

