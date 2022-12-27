One woman was made to chase a chicken to catch for dinner as part of her wifey duties, and it went viral on Twitter

Twitter page @jah_vinny_23 shared the clip showing the makoti trying to catch dinner, and it is something

Many women made it clear that they will never subject themselves to this kind of torture, for no man

Married life is not for everyone, especially if it involves chasing after live chickens to cook for dinner. One clip had many South African women reassessing their feelings about getting married.

A video had other women making it clear that they are not chasing any chickens for love. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In many rural communities it is very normal to go outside and get a chicken to eat for dinner, however, some women are just not cut out for that kind of life.

Widely followed Twitter page @jah_vinny_23 shared a video showing a woman frantically chasing after a chicken. Having a good chuckle, they captioned the clip with:

“The first task of Makoti is to catch Nando’s”

Chasing a chicken is not for the boujee women of Mzansi

Seeing this had many people laughing hard out of entertainment and fear. Many ladies made it clear that they’d rather remain single than ever have to do this.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Glory1_official said:

“The way she is chasing the poor chicken ”

@HappinessGallor said:

“Nna vele I don’t participate in this, I’m scared of chickens shem”

@Thulaaa_xo said:

“Lmao aneva, count me out.”

@ntsako_tebu_ said:

“Can’t you just order Nando’s?”

@Belle_Bass said:

“I'm divorcing the whole family. Running is so stupid ”

Source: Briefly News