An image of a local lady cleaning her tripe in an unconventional manner has been circulating online

The post was shared by @thuso_thelejane and shows her hosing down the stomach meat on her lawn

Although hilarious, several Mzansi peeps were not convinced her method was effective in removing the impurities in the meat

Tripe is a type of edible lining from the stomachs of various farm animals, usually cows, sheep, pigs and goats. Cleaning it can be quite a daunting task, however, one clever modern makoti has a unique strategy to deal with that - a hosepipe.

Twitter user, @thuso_thelejane shared a photo of a lady armed with a hosepipe as she sprayed some tripe placed on a black mat on her lawn.

Before cooking this type of meat, it is important to rinse and clean it with water, as this helps to remove any grit or impurities from the meat. This is often repeated until you are happy that the surface of the meat is clean.

While some found the pictured makoti’s method hilarious, others weren’t so convinced it was effective enough to ensure the meat was clean enough to cook and eat.

Check out the Twitter post and some of the funny reactions below:

@HosneyM_ said:

“N vrou maak n plan. I salute mosadi woo.”

@veebz26 remarked:

“I wouldn’t eat it. Nhlabathi elana. Gotta use your hands otherwise no matter how yummy it is cooked it won’t be a hit.”

@NMurulana commented:

“Next time through it in a washing machine for a quick wash. 0° Temperature.”

@MatlalaMiss reacted:

“Definitely me.”

Woman shows off head meat dish that bae made her try out for the 1st time

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman’s palate was introduced to a whole new kinda cuisine and was instantly hooked!

Taking to social media, @LesegoAries shared a tweet featuring an image of inyama yenhloko (head meat of a cow) and pap. She revealed in the caption that her man introduced her to the meal and was trying it for the first time. She said it was quite tasty.

“He is making me eat nama ya hlogo... This is the 1st time ever keja and it's sooo yummy,” she wrote.

Source: Briefly News