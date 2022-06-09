South Africa’s former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni took to social media to share his latest cooking experiment

He shared images on Twitter revealing several pieces of chicken submerged in water in a pot over the stove

He referred to his method of cooking as poaching the chicken and Mzansi peeps were left puzzled by it and the time he chose to cook dinner

Mzansi's favourite questionable amateur chef, Tito Mboweni is back to his culinary antics once again. This time a chicken braai pack was his main ingredient of choice.

He shared images on Twitter showing the numerous chicken pieces placed in a pot filled with water. According to the retired politician, this method is called ‘poaching’ the chicken.

Saffas criticisms of Tito Mboweni's cooking haven't stopped him from making questionable meals. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the tweet, Mboweni wrote:

“Drowning the chicken again tonight. The result will be tasty. (it’s called poaching the chicken before introducing slices etc ). Wait for it.”

Apart from the unfamiliar cooking method, Saffas were also left quite puzzled at the amount of meat he cooked for himself as well as the time in which he prepared his supper as the tweet was posted at 10:16pm.

Check out the post and some of the comments below:

@mashoto_ remarked:

“The horrible food you cook who eats them?”

@motsamai247 commented:

“Are you also in the business of trading in animals?”

@Mis_Thobile asked:

“So vele vele wenza ngamabomu?”

@JosuaNTapo responded:

“This guy is suspicious Why are you cooking the whole braai pack when you're always eating alone? Why do you cook so late? Is the chicken stolen?”

Tito Mboweni has SA busting with laughter after sharing failed attempt at cooking turkey

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi’s favourite retired politician, Tito Mboweni took to social media to share his cooking flop when he attempted to prepare a turkey a few years back.

Many people know that cooking a turkey isn’t really straightforward and meticulous attention is needed to ensure it comes out soft and tasty. However, an unknowing Mboweni thought popping into a pot to boil would do the trick – boy was he wrong, LOL.

Taking to Twitter he shared his experience:

“So sometime in 1982, thereabout, in Lesotho, I was given the responsibility to prepare a turkey for dinner. Great I thought. And proceeded to boil cook it! Disaster!! It got tougher… (had never cooked one before).”

Source: Briefly News