A hilarious clip of friends trolling their girl in the club left many laughing at past situations they had been in

Facebook page Mzanzi Humor shared the clip, highlighting what nonsense causers these friends really are, LOL

The people of Facebook felt this deep in their souls and had a good chuckle in the comment section while sharing stories

Friends can get you into all sorts of trouble, especially when liquor is involved. A video showing friends ending their girl’s calls without her knowledge has left many screaming.

What happens at the groove stays at the groove, right? Nah ah, not when video footage starts doing its rounds on social media. Getting up to nonsense has become hella dangerous since camera phones came out.

Facebook page Mzanzi Humor shared the hilarious clip showing friends causing trouble by cancelling a lady’s calls in the groove. The good sis had no idea that the calls were being ended by her people, shame.

“Pure boloi this!!! ”

The people of Mzansi laugh over the skulduggery that is going on in the video

Almost everyone has been trolled by a friend, especially when under the influence. The clip brought back some questionable but memorable times that had people laughing.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Bongz Jack Mdhluli said:

“We do this after we have spent a lot of money on buying her booze and she starts to call her boyfriend so that he can come and pick her lol.”

Vuvu Mhaga Mncedane said:

“I bet the guy wanted ukuWinner uGal now disturbed by the other Dude yhu amadzodza.”

Komello Emjay Motloung said:

“If they did that to me... I wouldn't have tried again... I know myself ♀️as long as I tried whether it rang or not as long as in my phone it is there am good.”

Dsl Tshepo Phali Crypto said:

“Good job she wants to escape slaaghuisster yoh cancel that escape plan.”

