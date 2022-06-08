Schoolchildren recorded a TikTok in class where they had a globe and pretended as if spinning it caused literal turbulence

TikTok user @stumzathestig shared the video clip in utter amazement of how fun high school seems to be

The people of Mzansi feel as if they were robbed of having a lit experience in school because they never did stuff like this

The younger citizens of Mzansi are stepping up their TikTok game and blowing minds with their litty choreographies. The most recent clip made by schoolchildren that wowed people was a clip where students spun with a globe. Pure genius!

School has definitely changed. If you stopped class to record a video 20 years back, you would have found yourself with a one-way ticket to the principal’s office.

TikTok user @stumzathestig shared an incredible clip of school students using a globe to spin their literal world around. The creativity and flawlessness of the performance are totally deserving of the hype!

“I think I finished high school way too early. #highschool #ma2000 #fyp”

The people of Mzansi clap for the schoolchildren and reminisce on their days in high school

High school is far more fun than it used to be. Many people in the comment section feel they would have enjoyed school a lot more if it looked more like this impressive clip.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@lesca372 said:

“Mxm. I'm going back, I need this type of drama ”

@Lungo7117 said:

“Can we go back ngeke, we didn't live.”

@GloryD Mmathapelo said:

“Mxm I think I missed some subjects at school I never did this”

@DebraElephant said:

“Futhi mina I was promoted throughout the grades I was robbed ”

Video of a happy Jacob Zuma getting a dance lesson from Ama2K has Mzansi entertained

In other news, Briefly News reported that former South African president Jacob Zuma appears to be a happy soul lately, and his Mzansi supporters are here for it!

In a video shared online by popular social media user @kulanicool, Msholozi can be seen getting a dance lesson from a young girl. He follows her lead as she shows how to do a cool move while an amapiano beat plays in the background. Judging by his big grin, Zuma seems to have enjoyed the light-hearted moment with his loved one.

“Ubaba is happy, shem,” the tweet was captioned.

