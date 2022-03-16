A video of former South African president Jacob Zuma pulling some cool moves was shared on Twitter

In the short clip, a jovial Msholozi can be seen getting a rocking dance lesson from a young girl

Online users were happy to see the old man in good spirits, despite pending court cases and previous issues with his health

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears to be a happy soul lately and his Mzansi supporters are here for it!

A video of Jacob Zuma dancing with a young girl was shared online. Image: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images, @kulanicool/Twitter

In a video shared online by popular social media user, @kulanicool, Msholozi can be seen getting a dance lesson from a young girl. He follows her lead as she shows how to do a cool move while an amapiano beat plays in the background. Judging by his big grin, Zuma seems to have enjoyed the light-hearted moment with his loved one.

“Ubaba is happy, shem,” the tweet was captioned.

Check out the clip below:

It’s good to see that he is still enjoying life’s sweet moments in between his pending court trials. Briefly News previously reported that Jacob Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to appeal that Billy Downer, a state prosecutor, be removed from his arms deal trial.

Zuma and his legal team believe that Downer and the National Prosecuting Authority have mistreated the former president throughout his trial. The judge, however, accused Zuma of distracting the court to delay his trial further but is adamant it must resume.

Mzansi users showed love on the cute video and expressed that they enjoyed seeing this side of the jovial old man.

@Makaveli6060 said:

“Happy soul.”

@PhaBPaulla commented:

“Very I love it for him.”

@malusimudau_ replied:

“Isn't ubaba terminally ill?”

@LebzaG9 commented:

“He is not Happy Zuma doesn’t wanna be a TikTok celeb he wants one of his Rougue Allie’s at the union building. His multiple cases are haunting him…. If those legal matters can vanish you will see him happy.”

@Stiloo_ wrote:

“Msholozi madada!”

Jacob Zuma backs Russia amid Ukraine invasion

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that former President Jacob Zuma has now weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war and seemingly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his response through a statement released by the JG Zuma foundation, Zuma says Putin was justified in his response to Ukraine because he felt provoked.

Msholozi stated that as a prominent member of the African National Congress and his commitment to the liberation of South Africans, he felt obligated on commenting on what is happening between Russia and Ukraine.

