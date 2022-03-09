Skilled South African artist Ennock Mlangeni took to his Twitter account to share a stunning portrait of Zola 7

The creative artwork of the legendary Kwaito musician features various shades of brown and neutral tones

Mzansi online responded to the post with love for Ennock’s beautiful portrait of the impactful media personality

Talented visual artist, Ennock Mlangeni shared an impressive portrait of South African musician and media personality Bonginkosi Dlamini, popularly known as Zola 7.

In a Twitter post, Ennock can be seen with the creative artwork of the legendary Kwaito musician made with various shades of brown and neutral tones on a white canvas.

Local artist, Ennock Mlangeni created a stunning portrait of Zola 7. Image: @ennockmartZA/Twitter

Briefly News previously reported that there are calls for Mzansi celebs to step up and lend a helping hand to legendary Kwaito musician Zola 7, whose health and financial struggles have become a notable talking point in social circles of late.

Related media reports revealed that online users were left concerned after images showing the celeb’s current state. He has been a trending topic recently after director at The Orchard, Nota Baloyi made irresponsible claims that Zola was “not looking good”.

Zola has touched many lives through his music and reality TV show where he helped South Africans through their problems and realise their dreams. Ennock managed to capture this beautifully on canvas.

South African online users responded to the Twitter post with interesting views:

@Dj_Mnkansi responded:

“Beautiful artwork bro but Zola needs money ASAP nothing else. Focus.”

@BonganiNichola5 said:

“Now sell the picture and give the proceed to the man himself. Nice picture.”

@Thabelmulaudzi2 wrote:

“Ricoffy must pay Zola and you also draw one to give him for free.”

@Anonymous_shame reacted:

“Ricoffy must do what? For who and why? Stop telling people what to do.”

@l_fucken_fudge commented:

“Hope someone buys it for more than R100k and I hope you give Zola some of the proceeds, but ey man entle blind, your work is too good.”

@mokapiisaac said:

“Don't believe the word they say, turn around and walk away, listen to your daddy - LWANDLE BY ZOLA 7. Thank you Goodman.”

