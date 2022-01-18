Self-taught artist Ennock Mlangeni has peeps in awe of his latest artwork of SA actress Connie Ferguson

He took to his Twitter account to share a photo of the progress of the large black and white portrait

Mlangeni said art is a dirty job and his fellow online followers have commended his creative recreation of the image

A South African self-taught visual artist Ennock Mlangeni (@ennockmartZA) shared his latest artwork, and it is of none other than actress and producer, Connie Ferguson.

SA visual artist, Ennock Mlangeni shared the progress of his masterpiece of Connie Ferguson. Image: @ennockmartZA / Twitter

He posted the beautiful work in progress on Twitter and captioned the post:

“Art is a dirty job but someone gotta do it. I am that someone.”

Briefly News previously reported that the painter specialises in creating home décor and adding a certain pizazz to already-built furniture.

Online users complimented the creative portrait of the Botswana actress. Ferguson is best known for her role as "Karabo Moroka" on South Africa's popular soap opera, Generations.

Here are some users’ positive reactions and comments on the post:

@karabop091 responded:

"Perfect. Wena hao Rasta o Bob Marley."

@Judymazwane replied:

"Looks like Ms Connie Ferguson, very nice."

@Skay_Da_Rapper wrote:

"Just hope she gets to see it."

@deepjuggz commented:

"Bra you are gifted."

@thandothabang_7 said:

"Brilliant!"

@BlackDi25317946 reacted:

"You nailed it."

Artist Ennock Mlangeni goes viral yet again for his amazing murals

In a related story, Briefly News reported that artist Ennock Mlangeni has built quite a reputation for himself in the last few weeks. The incredibly talented painter has been consistently sharing pictures of his work online and Mzansi could not be more impressed.

This time, the young talent took to painting a portrait of 'Cesar' from the movie The Planet of the Apes on a giant swimming pool floor. Ennock Mlangeni's characteristic use of contrasting colour palettes and heavy brushstrokes has made his work easily recognisable to audiences.

Yet again, Mzansi could not help but marvel at the gifted artist and his work.

@GabbyMahlangu said:

"I have so much respect for you but most importantly your work and art as a whole because wow…

