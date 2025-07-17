Boni Xaba, a content creator from Lifereset with Boni, shared that an anonymous attorney received a R350 000 annual bonus

She also showed social media users the rest of the person's salary, which included a net pay, which also showed six figures

The bonus and salary stunned a few online community members, who also wanted a piece of the pie

Internet personality Boni Xaba stunned Mzansi after sharing an attorney received a R350 000 bonus. Images: Chris Ryan / Getty Images, @lifereset_za / TikTok

Content creator Boni Xaba, known for showing how much different professions earn, recently returned to TikTok to show that an attorney received a R350 000 annual bonus. News of the extra cash surprised the online community.

Stunned herself, Boni told people in a video posted on her account:

"Let there be worry. Let there be chest pains."

While not revealing the name of the company, the person, or their location, Boni noted that the individual had nine years of experience and worked for a financial services group.

Below is a breakdown of the attorney's salary:

Monthly package: R112 500

Medical aid: R4 914

Provident fund: R14 032

Annual bonus: R350 000

Deduction: R143 500

Net pay: R200 000

Factors influencing SA lawyers' salaries

According to Regenesys' website, there are a few factors that influence how much law professionals in South Africa earn. The Johannesburg-based private college listed four:

Sector: Salaries vary on whether lawyers work in the public or private sector. Employment type: Lawyers employed by a firm have a different income compared to those who may be self-employed. Firm size: The law firm and lawyer's size and prestige significantly impacts their salaries. Industry trends: The legal industry's current remuneration trends influence lawyers' earnings.

Lawyers in South Africa can earn between R500 000 and R3.5 million per year, depending on their position. Image: Kawee Srital-on

R350 000 bonus gets SA chatting

Local social media users commented on the juicy annual bonus. Some were stunned to see what the anonymous worker took home at the end of the year, while others were not surprised.

@shudubaby0 sadly shared with people on the internet:

"My dad is a lawyer with five years of experience. He makes less than R40 000."

@userr127681 exclaimed in the comments:

"Lawyers are rich rich!"

An intrigued @godschild_021 shared:

"They must teach me their ways."

@mahle.buthelezi told the online community:

"You start realising that law has money five years post-admission. Not a lot of people can be patient for that long, that's why they give up along the way and discourage others from doing it. Once you're a senior in the law field, your hard work starts to pay off."

A stunned @capricorn_queen268 wrote in the comment section:

"Yoh, can this person hook me up?"

@enzo7191 said with a laugh:

"As a candidate attorney, my dear, I can confirm we are cruising nicely."

