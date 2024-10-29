Well-known TikTokker Boni from Lifereset with Boni shared the payslip of an admitted attorney

The career-focused content creator told internet users that the person was a conveyancer with one year of experience

Members of the online community responded to the video with jumbled responses after seeing the salary

A woman shared an admitted attorney's salary. Images: @lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

Entering the world of law can sometimes come with the promise of a decent salary, but financial rewards aren't always guaranteed. A popular TikTokker shared an admitted attorney's payslip, sparking mixed reactions from online viewers.

Admitted attorney shares salary

TikTok content creator Boni from Lifereset with Boni (@lifereset_za) uploaded a video showing app users a payslip belonging to an anonymous admitted attorney. She mentioned the person was a conveyancer.

Boni stated that the person earned a gross salary of R23 000, including a R500 cellphone allowance. However, their net pay came to R19 818.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Although the TikTokker said in the video she didn't know how much experience the person had, she shared in the comment section that the person had one year under their belt.

Watch the video below:

Admitted attorney's salary sparks divided views

Hundreds of social media users headed to the comment section with mixed reactions. While some thought the salary was minimal, others thought it made sense for the person to earn the amount shown on the payslip.

@njabulo_mhlo shared in the comments:

"My first salary after admission was R16k, so this is not that bad. I am glad I went to corporate. I work for one of the top banks, and the money is great."

@mosesmoses7620 said to Boni:

"That's a start, Sisi B. LLB is a great qualification, especially in the private sector."

@kgolo_tlhabi shared their opinion:

"Lawyers don’t earn much unless when they are self-employed."

A surprised @mathews349 commented:

"Yoh, they must at least start them at R30 000."

@zothani2022 told the online community:

"I'm not surprised. It's so true. It depends on who you working for. Their salaries vary and, of course, experience does count."

@user109036954 shared with online users:

"True law is about growth. There is a lot of money in the space. You just need to play your cards right."

Corporate lawyer's salary inspires LLB students

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a video Boni uploaded showing a corporate lawyer's earnings.

The clip motivated aspiring lawyers but also drew mixed reactions, with some expressing regret about not pursuing the profession.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News