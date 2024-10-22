“You’re Depressing Me”: SA Reacts to Software Developer’s R300k Payslip Video

A software developer with 11 years of experience's paycheck in Mzansi left many South Africans with chest pains

In the video, the woman unveiled the amount that the person earns, and the clip went viral online

Social media users could not believe it as they reacted to the lady's revelation with shock, and others inquired for more info

Mzansi netizens went wild over a software developer's payslip, which caused a massive buzz on the internet, leaving peeps with chest pains.

Software developer's R300k payslip wows South Africa

TikTok user @lifereset_za, popularly known for showcasing people's payslips, came through with yet another banger.

@lifereset_za flexed a software developer with 11 years of experience's paycheck, and boy, the person is making money.

The woman said that the person received R120 227.00 as a basic salary for early childhood development (R700.00), a performance incentive of R183 410.00, a Net up of R347, and a birthday voucher of R500. The total earnings for that month were R305 184,12 which shocked netizens.

Mzansi is in shock over the software developer's salary

South Africans were amazed by the amount that the software developer earned, and many flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Louisa_ML | Strategist was stunned:

"Wow, omg."

KayGee93 said:

"You're seriously depressing me now."

Golekane ||tech Girlie expressed:

"Let me go and study and stop complaining about this computer science degree."

Cedric Ceddy B498 shared:

"I was busy with a Python (programming language) class today, and I can confirm that development is not easy to understand. They deserve every penny they get."

