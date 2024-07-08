A lady took to social media to showcase her first paycheck at 18 years of age, and netizens were left in shock

In the video, she shared that people used to discourage her from taking short courses as they did not add any "value"

The online community loved the stunner's story as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One young woman in Mzansi flexed her first paycheck, which shocked many people in South Africa.

A lady showed off her first paycheck at 18 in a TikTok video, and South Africa was in shock. Image: @beccamailulaonline

Source: TikTok

Woman shares first paycheck at 18 without a formal qualification

A stunner raved about her first salary in a TikTok video. The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @beccamailulaonline said the following:

"When people say short courses don't have any value, but this was my salary at my first job at 18 without any formal qualifications."

The hun then showcased her paycheck, which was R10,412.44. The online community was amazed by the lady's first salary, and the clip became a hit on TikTok, garnering over 460K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Taking to her TikTok caption, @beccamailulaonline advised people to take courses and revamp their CVs.

Watch the video below:

People react to the lady's video

Social media users were impressed by the lady's first paycheck at 18. They flooded the comments section with inquiries, and some expressed their thoughts.

Anelise shared:

"True, hey, I did bookkeeping, and I am working for a doctor's practice at a private hospital and earn after deductions R25000. people shouldn't sleep on short courses."

Cassy jaybae said:

"Hi, which courses can I take? I don't have matric instead, I'm doing nvc."

Skuberg expressed:

"I've never earned more than 5k in my life; please help, guys. What are these short courses?"

Balitow924 wrote:

"With my N2 of 8 months, worked as artisan assistant earning +20k. Just pulled out for Appi'ship, with a stipend of 6k."

Woman impresses Mzansi with lucrative salaries revealed in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported a young lady shared an ultimate plug in a TikTok video that is making rounds on social media, and Mzansi is loving it.

A young hustler who goes by the TikTok handle @khanyakaydot wowed many people with her salary. The woman revealed in her clip that she is an online English teacher. She went on to show her salaries, which she had received from November 2023 to March 2024, and the young hustler is making big bucks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News