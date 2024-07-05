Young Woman’s 21st Birthday BMW Gift Stuns Mzansi in a Video, SA Is Impressed
- A lady received a BMW for her 21st birthday party, and people were in awe of her new whip
- The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- Netizens reacted to the hun's footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A young lady left many people on the internet envious after she showcased the latest gift she received on her 21st birthday.
Young woman gets BMW for 21st birthday
One lady who goes by the TikTok handle @rekgotso21 raved about her gift in a video. The stunner gave viewers a glimpse into her 21st birthday party.
In the clip, she showcases her lavish birthday party, where she is dressed to the nines. The venue was well decorated, and @rekgotso21's loved ones were dressed in black while she rocked a beautiful white gown.
@rekgotso21 then went on to unveil her gorgeous new ride, a BMW. The video grabbed the attention of many online users, garnering over 175K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.
Take a look at the young babe's car.
Social media users respond positively to the woman's video
Mzansi netizens reacted with joy and envy to the lady's precious gift, in awe of how lucky she was, while others simply wished her a happy birthday.
Kim expressed:
"You are blessed mtase. Today is my 20th birthday I've only had a birthday cake twice in my life. Cherish it, my dear. You are highly blessed."
Vuyiswa Ndaleni wrote:
"Beautiful, who designed your dress? Please plug."
I am.courtney said:
"Wow, blessed girlie."
Mind talk commented:
"Yes, my love, you deserve the world with a strong king to walk with you through the journey."
Mutsi_M shared:
"Yoooooh, your parents took the key thing really seriously. What kind of a present is this? Kuhle nje ku nice ku wow huneng kere bathong."
Mzansi woman shows off a new car, video sparks frenzy over the hunky salesman
Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi showed off her brand-new whip, and her salesman had ladies going wild in the comments section.
One hun who goes by the TikTok handle @zanelenzuza201 clocked a huge milestone in her life, and many online users shared in the excitement. The stunner showed off her journey to obtaining her beautiful brand-new car, which she purchased from Hyundai Motor Company.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za