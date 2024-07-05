A lady received a BMW for her 21st birthday party, and people were in awe of her new whip

The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the hun's footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young lady left many people on the internet envious after she showcased the latest gift she received on her 21st birthday.

Young woman gets BMW for 21st birthday

One lady who goes by the TikTok handle @rekgotso21 raved about her gift in a video. The stunner gave viewers a glimpse into her 21st birthday party.

In the clip, she showcases her lavish birthday party, where she is dressed to the nines. The venue was well decorated, and @rekgotso21's loved ones were dressed in black while she rocked a beautiful white gown.

@rekgotso21 then went on to unveil her gorgeous new ride, a BMW. The video grabbed the attention of many online users, garnering over 175K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Take a look at the young babe's car.

Social media users respond positively to the woman's video

Mzansi netizens reacted with joy and envy to the lady's precious gift, in awe of how lucky she was, while others simply wished her a happy birthday.

Kim expressed:

"You are blessed mtase. Today is my 20th birthday I've only had a birthday cake twice in my life. Cherish it, my dear. You are highly blessed."

Vuyiswa Ndaleni wrote:

"Beautiful, who designed your dress? Please plug."

I am.courtney said:

"Wow, blessed girlie."

Mind talk commented:

"Yes, my love, you deserve the world with a strong king to walk with you through the journey."

Mutsi_M shared:

"Yoooooh, your parents took the key thing really seriously. What kind of a present is this? Kuhle nje ku nice ku wow huneng kere bathong."

