A young lady took to the internet to showcase her dad's paycheck for 2008, and people were left speechless

The video of the woman gained massive attention online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the woman's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young lady was shocked at how much her father earned back in 2008. She shared the video on TikTok.

A young lady wowed online users with her dad's paycheck from 2008 in a TikTok video. Image: @bongisa_dlamini

Woman shows off her father's pay slip

The footage shared by @bongisa_dlamini has received over 456K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. The young lady unveiled her father's pay slip, and people were startled online. Her dad was earning around R2.5K per month back in 2008.

The video caused a huge debate among social media users.

Take a look at the young lady's father's paycheck below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

Many people took to the lady's comments section and shared their parents' payslips, and others praised their parents for going above and beyond for them despite the amount they earned back then.

The goats of forex shared:

"My dad was a bus driver earning 2k, but he managed to build us a big house, he bought himself a car, he sent all of us to varsity me now earning above 20, I have nothing."

Richard Ntsizwa Xaba said:

"Saw my mom's payslip. Iyo all I can she's a great pretender. Why use a taxi when she can afford an AMG."

MzukuluKaMaSthole added:

"The standard of living was not this high...The money was more than enough."

Veronavee commented:

"Yet some children don't know what their parents go through for them. They appreciate and are very disrespectful."

LaKhoza wrote:

"This is not about the payslip but about how this man managed to provide for his family regardless of the salary that he was getting."

Ndumigh said:

"A real flex because what?!!! With that money , wama umuzi. wanganilahli. Big ups to papa."

