A TikTok user recently shared a payslip that shows someone earning over R1.2 million

Unfortunately, it is not clear whose payslip it is or the field/sector the person works in

Many online users were astonished by the payslip and commented that the person earns a yearly salary in just one month

Mzansi was left in a frenzy after a TikTok video showing a payslip on an individual earning over R1,2 million went viral. Images: TikTok/ @lifereset, Getty Images/ @tattywelshie

Source: UGC

South Africans were left with their hands on their mouth after a woman shared a R1,2 million payslip.

@lifereset_za shared a TikTok video showing the payslip. It is unclear who it belongs to or what field the person works on, but it got the internet's attention.

What are the highest-paying sectors in South Africa?

According to the October 2023 Career Junction insights report, the highest paying sectors are business and management, information technology, architecture and engineering, marketing and finance.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Median salary offers between R91 667 and R125 000 per month for an executive director in the business and management sector. Median salary offers between R65 000 and R90 000 monthly for business architecture in the information technology industry. The median wage for a consulting engineer in architecture and engineering is between R43 204 and R70 833 per month.

TikTokkers react to the massive salary

The video garnered over 9k likes, with many TikTokkers expressing their disbelief and wondering which top job pays this high.

@Ayanda Magwaza327 said:

"Wathi thwahla payslip enje ngoJanuary pho sisabalakela omashonisa esasiboleka kubona ngoDecember…sibroke into enyanyisayo." ("Who gets such a payslip in January? We are still running away from loan sharks that we borrowed money from in December. We are broke").

@zamashangesamanth shared:

"Like angazi noma nginenkinga yamehlo or what but million namanikiniki lawa?." (" Like, I don't know if I have a problem with my eyes or what, but I see a lot of millions").

@Lebogang Ratau asked:

"Million? Kant guys what am I doing wrong ."

@Prince_24 commented:

"What profession is this mara ."

@Vincent Mothapa shared:

"Senior engineers make that easily. I think most high earners aren't on TikTok so we rarely see such salaries."

@Desiree Mdluli wrote:

"This page always making me want to change careers which course must I do now for this one ey? ."

Man got Mzansi in a frenzy after he revealed that he earns R30k as an administrator with only matric

In another story, Briefly News shared about a Cape Town administrator who has Twitter on Frenzy for earning 30k with only a matric qualification.

@lifereset_za shared details about a black South African man who didn't mind sharing about his income and job on her platform.

According to the post, the man in question has only a matric certificate as a qualification and works as an administrator with six years of experience.

The man also shared his payslip, which shows that he earns a basic salary of R30 666,67 and, after deductions, takes home R25 148,13.

According to Talent.com, the average salary for an administrator in South Africa is about R15 000.

Source: Briefly News