A woman plugged South Africans with a R500 Owala Australian insulated bottle

The price of the bottle is almost as high as a Stanley bottle, which is causing a craze on the internet

Many online users expressed their concerns, saying that it's too expensive to pay for just a bottle

A woman found a "Stanley dupe" (Owala bottle) at Checkers worth R500 and Mzansi is dumbfounded. Images: @lilycreates13

A woman plugged South Africans with the Owala bottle.

@lilycreates13 took to her Twitter with surprise that Owala Australian insulated bottles are sold in South Africa.

In the video, she showed her TikTok followers the bottle. However, what got Mzansi struck was the price tag of R500.

Online users said that it was too expensive for a bottle. In her defense, @lilycreates13 said the bottle quality is top-notch.

"If you look at how many water bottles people buy, it adds way more than this, and the quality is top-notch for sure! But that’s just my opinion."

See what the Owalait bottle looks like

The TikTokker also referred to the bottle as "Stanley dupe," basing it on the ongoing craze over the Stanley bottles, which are also expensive.

TikTokkers react to the bottle pr,"e

The video gained over 1 000 likes. Many TikTokkers shared their reactions, particularly to the price tag.

@tbone_alpha said:

"Only bruh R300 is too much."

@Tshegofatso commented:

"Only what?!"

@MrNobody18 said:

"R500 for a wish version of a Stanley Bottle is way too much ."

@user6509448785915 wrote:

"Only R500? You giving Rich vibes."

@glimfeather shared:

"But it is only R500 . Lady do you know that I can buy food or meat with R500."

@Lisa Fourie ;) commented:

"It's not a dupe lol, it's not like the Stanley ."

Anele Mdoda reacts to R479 hydration drink in South Africa

In another story, Briefly News reported about media personality Anele Mdoda's reaction to a pricey bottle of hydration drink.

Taking to her Twitter page, the Club on 947 host shared a picture of the ridiculously expensive drink, sparking a heated debate on her social page.

Her fans were just as shocked as the star was with the expensive Prime drink. Many took to her timeline to share that they would never pay that much for a drink.

Meanwhile, a woman has been praised for using water bottles for health reasons.

TikTok user @akonangxebeza decided to bring the gym to her home, using water bottles as improvised dumbbells. She demonstrates her DIY workout routine in a short video clip on TikTok. She lifts and curls the water bottles with determination and enthusiasm, showcasing an innovative and budget-friendly fitness solution.

Source: Briefly News